EASTON — Celebrating 30 years with a ribbon cutting, Choices Pregnancy Center on Dutchmans Lane gathered around 50 people on Sept. 17 to mark decades of trying to help women bring their babies to term. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st., was at the event as people prayed and even blessed their new mobile bus with holy water. The bus will allow them to reach a much wider population.

