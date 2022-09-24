Plastic fetuses are on display to persuade clients with teachable props. The other big teaching tool Choices Pregnancy Center employs is the the audio and video of the fetus’s heartbeat. The mobile bus will have this capability.
Hilary Boyd, RDMS, gave Nicole Beus and Congressman Andy Harris a tour of the new bus, which will take the message of Choices Pregnancy Center on the road.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Deacon Bill Nickum of St. Benedict’s in Ridgely gets out the holy water to bless the bus at Choices Pregnancy Center on Sept. 17.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Celebrating 30 years and a brand new mobile unit, Choices Pregnancy Center in Easton cuts the ribbon Saturday, Sept. 17. They can now take their message and services up and down the shore.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
EASTON — Celebrating 30 years with a ribbon cutting, Choices Pregnancy Center on Dutchmans Lane gathered around 50 people on Sept. 17 to mark decades of trying to help women bring their babies to term. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st., was at the event as people prayed and even blessed their new mobile bus with holy water. The bus will allow them to reach a much wider population.
They are equipped to do sonograms on board the bus. It has a large-screen TV that can produce both audio and video of the baby’s beating heart. They do pregnancy tests and counseling and can perform an ultrasound.
“The heart beat is the first thing. They can see it flickering and flashing back and forth. I point that out, but when they hear it, that is a completely different thing. It is real. The heartbeat is around five weeks. We can pick that up,” said Hilary Boyd, a registered diagnostic medical sonographer.
Harris said, “This is the first mobile one in Maryland. Especially in a rural area where it could take an hour to get to a pregnancy center. This way the pregnancy center comes to you. It just makes sense. It’s a great thing. I hope we have the support of the community and for the women who need the services.”
While the people gathered, a priest blessed a Bible that will be put onboard the mobile unit.
Corbie Haas, board president of Choices Pregnancy Center, said, “We are excited to introduce you to our mobile unit and all the services we shall provide. It does my heart so good to see this mobile unit. We have been raising money. Signs by Tomorrow did the wrap and it looks amazing.”
Then Harris came up to the microphone.
“It is a great future. Crisis pregnancy centers are more important now than ever. The Dobbs decision put the controversy of the abortion decision back in front of America. I think when women reflect on that, they are going to be questioning their decision to have an abortion more than ever. When they question their decision they have to have a crisis pregnancy center there. I think especially with ultrasound capability capability on board. We know when ultrasound is made available, more women choose life,” said Harris who was with his wife Nicole Beus.
They were gathered to cut the ribbon to celebrate 30 years of the mission. Dr. John Hurley, outgoing medical director, was given a round of applause and a plaque for his eleven years of service.
After the ribbon cutting, Boyd gave tours of the bus.
On the bus, Boyd said, “We are trying to go somewhere in Denton and somewhere in Cambridge. We will be able to reach a whole new population. We do counseling and then an ultrasound and get that on the big screen. See the heartbeat, the baby moving. Just get that image that there really is a baby living inside of her. Surprise. Some are happy. A lot of tears at the realization that there is a baby in there.”
The crowd assembled to watch a Deacon, Bill Nickum from Saint Benedict’s in Ridgely, bless the bus. First with a vocal incantation and then he got out the aspergillum, a metal wand that sprinkles holy water. He doused the bus as people cheered him on to not forget the engine and the tires.
Choices Pregnancy Center presents alternatives to abortion procedures with this bus and their operations.
“We are pro-life and life affirming here,” said volunteer Tamara Rust.
