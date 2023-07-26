FEDERALSBURG — Choptank Community Health System brought together elected officials, community leaders, staff, partners and residents for a July 13 groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of its new health center at 320 Hargraves Drive. The new Federalsburg Health Center will replace Choptank Health’s current location on Bloomingdale Avenue.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.