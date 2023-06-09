Choptank Health

Children enrolled in Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers programs can now receive medical and dental care during the day when registered with Choptank Health’s School-Based Health Centers in Talbot County. Pictured from left: Choptank Health’s School-Based Health Center provider for Talbot County Public Schools Kim Fitzgerald, CRNP; Choptank Health SBHC Program Manager for Talbot County Jennifer Insley; Critchlow Adkins Executive Director Cristy Morrell; Choptank Health President and CEO Sara Rich; and Choptank Health SBHC Patient Services Specialist for Talbot County Melissa Jones.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Choptank Community Health System has expanded its school-based health center program in Talbot County to include Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers’ participants.


