Choptank Community Health System is moving forward with construction plans for its new health center on Hargraves Drive in Federalsburg, with a rendering of the new health center here. Architectural and engineering firm George, Miles & Buhr LLC is charged with the new facility’s design, and Harper & Sons Inc. is the general contractor for the project, with the new center anticipated to be completed in the summer of 2024. The new Center will include more than 20,000 square feet of space and will also serve as the hub for Choptank Health’s residency programs.

FEDERALSBURG — Choptank Community Health System is moving forward with the construction of its new health center at 320 Hargraves Dr. in Federalsburg with the recent selection of Harper & Sons Inc. of Easton as the general contractor for the project. The new state-of-the-art center will replace Choptank Health’s current location on Bloomingdale Avenue, with the contract awarded to Harper & Sons Inc. after a competitive bidding process.


  

