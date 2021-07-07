FEDERALSBURG — The Daily Record of Baltimore has recognized Choptank Community Health System as a 2021 Health Care Hero. Choptank Health is the only award recipient on the Eastern Shore and one of three statewide organizations recognized for their outstanding efforts addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maryland is a national leader in health care research and development and home to several renowned health care organizations, including Choptank Health. The Daily Record’s Health Care Heroes Awards honor those individuals and organizations who have made an impact on the quality of health care within the state. The editors of The Daily Record selected the winners.
Choptank Community Health is one of 17 Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)-funded health care centers in Maryland specializing in caring for hard-to-reach and disproportionately affected populations. Health centers are community-based organizations that serve all populations. Health Centers serve more than 28 million people nationwide and provide affordable, high quality, comprehensive primary care to people from throughout the local communities, including those underserved and uninsured.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this state-wide award,” said Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “The Choptank Health team’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in more lives protected through our innovative outreach efforts and each Choptank Health team member’s unwavering dedication to our mission of health care for all.
“During the pandemic Choptank Health took testing, vaccinations, and health care services to our most hesitant and hard-to-reach communities,” Rich said. “Through community partnerships including the Avalon Theatre’s recent Multi-Cultural Festival and outreach to Dorchester County’s migrant workers with the Dorchester County Health Department, we have been able to help address the community’s needs.”
Health Care Heroes awards are presented in several categories, including Advancements and Innovation in Health Care, Community Outreach/Education Hero, COVID-19 Hero, Lifetime Achievement, Nurse of the Year, Nurse Practitioner of the Year, Physician Assistant of the Year, Physician of the Year and Workplace Wellness Program of the Year.
“The 2021 Health Care Heroes have faced incredible challenges, and they never give up. Their knowledge, skills and leadership are also making a significant impact on patients, families, the industry and the community,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “Our Health Care Heroes are outstanding, and we thank them for all they do to provide quality health care in Maryland and beyond.”
The 2021 Health Care Heroes awards were presented on June 24 at an online celebration, with each of the winners’ achievements celebrated through video storytelling. Winners including Choptank Community Health are profiled in a dedicated magazine included with the June 25 issue of The Daily Record and online at TheDailyRecord.com.
Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, pediatric, and behavioral health services in Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated health care for all. Choptank Health’s vision is to improve the health and well-being of people in the communities served by providing outstanding care experiences while being an exceptional place to work and make a difference, with more at choptankhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.