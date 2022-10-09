Choptank Community Health System has expanded its School Based Health Center program into Queen Anne’s County with new centers opened at Church Hill Elementary, Sudlersville Elementary and Middle schools. The centers are made possible through partnerships with each county’s public school system, local health departments, and Maryland Department of Health. Pictured at Sudlersville Middle School from left are Choptank Health School Based Health Center’s Kira Thrift, CRNP, Sudlersville Middle School Nurse Becky Houseknecht, Choptank Health Medical Assistant Paola Quizhpi, and Sudlersville Middle School Principal Rob Watkins. Registration forms are available at the schools or at www.choptankhealth.org.
SUDLERSVILLE — Choptank Community Health System has expanded its school-based health center program into Queen Anne’s and Kent Counties with new centers opening at Church Hill Elementary, Sudlersville Elementary and Middle, and Rock Hall Elementary schools. The centers are made possible through partnerships with each county’s public school system, local health departments, and Maryland Department of Health.
The school-based health centers provide in-person, virtual, curbside well and urgent care during the school year and over the summer months, with student enrollment required. Other services include health education and risk assessment, sports and other physical exams, dietary support, asthma management and sick or acute care.
“Now students in Queen Anne’s and Kent counties can have access to school based health,” said Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “We’re grateful for our partnerships and staff who have helped to bring this access to dental and medical health services to more students and their families.”
Rich said School Based Health Centers often provide a child with their only form of medical or dental care, furthering the importance of the new centers.
“This also serves as an important and timely reminder for all Mid-Shore parents to enroll their students in school-based health today,” said Rich.
All students and staff at each participating school can enroll in the program and use any in-county SBHC site regardless of their ability to pay, with enrollment forms available at www.choptankhealth.org or through the student’s school.
“We want to keep our students and staff as healthy as they can be,” said Queen Anne’s County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens. “We’re seeing several new registrations each day and are encouraging parents and guardians to register their students for these important school-based health services by going to the Health Section on our website to obtain forms and send to your child’s school nurse.”
“We’re grateful for Kent County’s partnership with Choptank Health,” said Kent County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Couch. “Our students can focus more on learning when they feel good and are well, while our school families benefit from the convenience and accessibility of these important services.”
“Our school-based health centers help to keep our communities healthy and thriving,” said Choptank Health Director of Community Based Programs Chrissy Bartz, PA-C, MMS. “These health centers meet children and their families where they are to provide more access to health care.”
Choptank Health’s school-based health centers provide dental services for Dorchester County Public Schools students and medical and dental services for students in Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot public schools. A primary care mobile health unit is also used as part of Choptank Health’s school-based health center services.
