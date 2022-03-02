GREENSBORO — A new drug rehabilitation center has opened in Greensboro.
The agony of addiction shatters careers and families and minds; it runs rife without a care for age, gender and station in life, according to the leaders of the residential treatment center. Once the insatiable hunger begins, it becomes all consuming, and in order to get off the toxic merry-go-round, people need structure and help. This is where a place like Choptank Recovery comes in.
The center will provide a 3- to 6-month program allowing for gradual re-entry into an independent life, built on newly developed skills and a foundation of recovery.
Choptank Recovery’s mission statement says, “To inspire hope, willingness and enthusiasm towards recovery in a structured and safe and comfortable atmosphere where individuals can continue to grow their personal recovery though our ongoing commitment to their individualized treatment plan.”
Sarah Gray, LMSW, executive director of Choptank Recovery, said, “We can house 30 people, and we hope to to accept our first client March 21. We are waiting for the official stamp of approval from the state. Right now it is just men, but if we are really successful, which I know we will be, we can open up another women’s facility.
“We are grateful to be able to bring 30 more beds of residential care to the Eastern Shore and help men who are struggling with substance use and give them a safe, comfortable and, hopefully, happy environment. It’s a place where they can develop skills that they need to hopefully move on in life, to move on in life and experience all the great things that recovery has done for me and so many others,” said Jeremy Savin, director of operations at Choptank Recovery.
Choptank Recovery plans to hire 10 to 15 people. The center is location right on the Choptank River. Gym equipment is included because endorphins are said to help with recovery.
“This is a 24-hour staffed facility so we have to have people around the clock,” Gray said.
She said about 75% of their clients are struggling with opiates. Fentanyl is a real problem and the new “speedball” mixture is to take it with crack cocaine.
There are encouraging posters all over the facility with phrases like, “Execution, noun, stop talking and put in the work” and “Confidence, noun, a feeling of self-assurance arising from one’s own abilities or qualities.”
There are stacks of urine testing kits near the bathroom. They have seen every trick in the book of how to cheat on a urine test, but the tests help monitor the clients.
There are different levels of care in the recovery world. The client starts out at detox, which literally can keep their heart running. Getting off of alcohol is really dangerous in early detox. Then the client is given more and more freedom until the training wheels can be taken off safely. Choptank Recovery is relatively late in the process. Clients can go to work or go to a 12-step meeting.
“This is a level 3.1. This is considered low intensity, clinically managed residential treatment. I emphasize clinically because we don’t have a medical component. There is no detox here. We don’t have any medical professionals here. We are not dispensing medications. The clients here have to be independent enough to administer their own medications. We lock them up, they sign them out. We observe, but there is no nursing staff here. Because it is covered by insurance, clients have to participate in at least five hours of clinical interaction per week — group or individual therapy,” Gray said.
Level 3.1 is like a traditional halfway house but covered by Medicaid. There is a lower level of care, which is called 2.5. This is when the client only comes to the facility for six hours and then goes home to sleep. And IOP (Intensive Outpatient Care) is a 2.1 where the client is expected to go to 10 or 12 hours a week and participate in a 12-step program. They live off campus and have less structure.
One eventual idea is to get a van so the center staff can take clients to 12-step meetings in another town. Right now there is only one meeting a week in Greensboro.
On ribbon cutting day, there were about 10 people from higher levels of care who came to check the facility out. They have clients that are ready for this next level of care and are eager to have Choptank Recovery open its doors. There were representatives from Avenues and Walden looking at the facility.
After an amply-supplied table of food, everyone gathered in front of the rehab facility. There was a police officer with lights flashing to close the street. The group filled the street. As Savin and Gray cut the thick black ribbon, there were cheers from the crowd. Then Savin invited everyone to join them for a group photo.
“As long as man keeps crushing grapes, man is going to need our help,” said Savin.
