CENTREILLE — Centreville Rotary Club recently recognized Dr. Joseph A Ciotola, Queen Anne’s County health officer and medical director, Department of Emergency Services, as the 2022 Citizen of the Year during their breakfast meeting at the Centreville United Methodist Church. The award was presented to Ciotola for his outstanding leadership in the innovative integration of the Mobile Integrated Community Health Program; for service in opioid addiction awareness; and for commitment to our community throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. His wife of 53 years, Linda, joined him at the breakfast awards ceremony, hosted by Rotary Past District Governor Rich Graves, CPA, who serves as chair for the Centreville Rotary Club, Citizen of the Year Award Committee. Approximately 40 members were in attendance.
Ciotola, a Baltimore native, graduated from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and is a board certified orthopedic surgeon. He served in the Maryland Air National Guard from 1972 through1980 and then began his private practice. In 2005 he became the Queen Anne’s County Medical Director for Emergency Services, and he became Health Officer for Queen Anne’s County in 2012 and currently holds both positions. Katherine Hager, Clerk of the Court and past Rotary club president, nominated Ciotola for the award, and shared that the swearing in ceremony for Ciotola, as a member of the Maryland University of Medical Systems Corporation Board of Directors, was the first ceremony she performed in the new Circuit Court House in Centreville.
Ciotola graciously accepted the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award, attributing his success to the “tremendous efforts of over 300 staff and workers, and the community support that got us through the COVID Pandemic.” Ciotola referenced his father, Judge Ciotola, who served as Judge for the Baltimore Court and retired at 70 to become a traveling District Judge to the Eastern Shore. He served in this capacity until three months before his death, at the age of 89. Judge Ciotola was assigned weekly to the Centreville Court and greatly appreciated the lunches that were provided. He is remembered by his son for sharing his ethics of responsibility, commitment and giving back to his community, as worthy character strengths.
Ciotola remarked, “We are fortunate to live in this country, and it is our service that defines us. If we live and work together as a community, we thrive as a community.”
The Citizen of the Year Award is one of the final projects of the Centreville Rotary Club before they transition to new leadership. On June 23, Judith Price was sworn as president, and her board will lead Centreville Rotary in its 96th year.
Immediate past Citizen of the Year Awards included: the Goodwill Fire Department in 2021, for their role in responding to those in need through the COVID pandemic; Chrissy Aull, president and CEO, Wye River Upper School, in 2019, for her innovation in creating and building the school; and Scott MacGlashan, Queen Anne’s County Circuit Court Clerk, in 2018, for an outstanding career.
Rotary believes in “Service Above Self” and meets weekly at 7:30 a.m. at the Centreville United Methodist Church in Centreville. Guests are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.