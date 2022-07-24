CENTREILLE — Centreville Rotary Club recently recognized Dr. Joseph A Ciotola, Queen Anne’s County health officer and medical director, Department of Emergency Services, as the 2022 Citizen of the Year during their breakfast meeting at the Centreville United Methodist Church. The award was presented to Ciotola for his outstanding leadership in the innovative integration of the Mobile Integrated Community Health Program; for service in opioid addiction awareness; and for commitment to our community throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. His wife of 53 years, Linda, joined him at the breakfast awards ceremony, hosted by Rotary Past District Governor Rich Graves, CPA, who serves as chair for the Centreville Rotary Club, Citizen of the Year Award Committee. Approximately 40 members were in attendance.

