EASTON — A complaint filed with the Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board on Tuesday alleges that the Talbot County Council violated the state’s open meetings law in reaching a decision as to how the county would respond to a directive from the Maryland Department of the Environment.
The complaint, filed by Dan Watson, the acting chairman of the Talbot Integrity Project, centers on a portion of the county council’s response to directives from MDE regarding specifics with the contentious Lakeside at Trappe development and the county’s comprehensive plan.
The Talbot Integrity Project is a nonprofit known for the “Reset Lakeside” movement last fall, and recently, an initiative to “Fix Lakeside.”
In an April letter, MDE asked the county to address an issue with Resolution 281 — the original legislation approving water and sewer for Lakeside, saying that the resolution did not provide the number of equivalent dwelling units for the different phases of the development. The issue first came up in November 2020.
The agency told the county that two of the exhibits to Resolution 281 — maps displaying updates to Trappe’s proposed water and sewer service areas — showed additional properties that are not part of the Lakeside development with incorrect water and sewer classifications. Those parcels, which were not identified in the resolution, should not have been changed to indicate planned service, the MDE letter read.
MDE asked the county in May to provide updated EDUs for all phases of the development, updated figures for water and sewer service with corrected classifications for all parcels within Trappe, including Lakeside, and corrected exhibits in the resolution in the form of a new comprehensive water and sewer plan amendment.
In the complaint, Watson said the sewer service maps were “a matter of great public concern — indeed, conflict” within Talbot County over the last few years. He emphasized the May letter calling for a comprehensive water and sewer plan amendment.
The county council held a work session with the Town of Trappe on June 27 to address the issues MDE cited in the letters.
In the complaint, Watson stated that at the June meeting, the county engineer and county attorney suggested “somewhat obliquely” that the council not introduce a comprehensive water and sewer plan amendment as directed by MDE, and instead requested that the agency accept a substitution of a map that had already been prepared.
This action, Watson alleged, “would enable the Council to sidestep review by the Planning Commission.”
Watson said he emailed county council members warning them that the procedure was “improper” and that the “only legal way to effect the change MDE had directed” was through a formal comprehensive water and sewer plan amendment.
Watson took issue with the fact that the county’s response to MDE’s directive was not on the council’s agenda for its July 11 meeting, and that there was no public discussion or vote — only an announcement by Council Member Lynn Mielke during the council comments portion of the meeting.
In her comments, Mielke said the county would proceed as suggested by staff at the June 27 work session and would only request MDE’s approval of substituting one map for another, instead of amending the comprehensive water and sewer plan, Watson wrote. On July 12, the day after her comments, County Attorney Patrick Thomas “effected” the plan by sending MDE a letter.
Closing out his complaint, Watson alleged that the county council’s decision “to proceed in this manner was determined in private; there was no public discussion whatsoever, and no public vote.”
A response from Talbot County was not received by press time.
