EASTON — Civil Air Patrol cadets from across the state met at Easton Airport for a massive search and rescue training operation hosted by an Easton branch of CAP, with 57 trainees conducting live drills in Talbot County throughout a hot and muggy day on May 21.
CAP trainees — most of them 12 to 18 years old — dressed in polished dark green uniforms and rode through Easton and St. Michaels in marked vans. They marched through farmland and scoured ponds for mock evidence of an airplane crash. Cadets learned skills like radio communication, line searches and ground sweeps, finding aircraft search clues and interviewing witnesses.
CAP's Maryland Wing is made up of 1,500 civilian volunteers, and while it's a nonprofit and non-military organization, it works with the Air Force, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and state emergency responders to find missing persons and fallen aircraft, and assist with disaster relief operations, among other duties.
Most importantly, the 80-year-old CAP conducts 90% of land and ground-based search and rescue operations nationwide — the Maryland Wing itself saved four lives in 13 search and rescue operations in 2020.
The Easton session was one of three search and rescue training events that CAP is hosting across Maryland this year. The goal is to get as many cadets certified in several search and rescue tasks as possible, an important step because large training sessions were canceled last year during the pandemic.
"Our goal is not to just knock out as many of those little individual items (as possible), but to certify the individual for a certain skill," said Lt. Col. Ramon "Archie" DeJesus, the squadron commander for CAP's Easton Composite Squadron. "That's the impact of being able to host an event as large as this in three different areas now: people are certified, and that certification means that unit is capable of executing a mission."
Members of the Easton Composite Squadron — one of two on the Eastern Shore, the other being in Salisbury — also joined the training event. The ECS, created around the late '60s to early '70s, is part of Group 2 in the Maryland Wing, one of several squadrons in the group division. CAP's Maryland Wing has three groups.
Squadrons from Baltimore County, Annapolis, Frederick, Harford, College Park and St. Mary's County also joined the session at Easton Airport. More than 300 training requirements were checked off, and cadets were certified as ground team members, radio operators and for urban direction finding leadership.
DeJesus said the training was crucial for ECS because the squadron has had some vacancies, and is currently developing its capability for search and rescue operations, with mostly aviation members fully certified.
"The pandemic has had a negative impact on our numbers due to months of inactivity, so my focus has been to rebuild our squadron to a level where we can support CAP's emergency services operations," DeJesus explained. "Now, we're just developing the ground capability so that we can prosecute a target. If an aircraft lands, crashes, or something like that, you normally send the airplane out first, and the ground team actually does the site survey and if it is a really fresh crash, they also would see if there's anybody there."
Most trainees at the May 21 session were youth. For its cadet program, CAP accepts volunteers as young as 12 and as old as 18. Many of them learn to fly and operate a single-engine piston aircraft well before they are 16 and can earn a commercial pilot's license.
Members like Capt. Jake Aytes, 25, of Aberdeen, have served in CAP since middle-school. Aytes joined when he was 14, after his friend referred him to the service agency. He was also encouraged by his father to join.
"I spent one night doing training just like we're doing here. And I said, 'Wow, this is impressive.' I could see myself working here," he said. "Now, 10 years later, I'm leading ground teams."
Involvement with CAP both inspired and prepared Aytes to work as a contractor for the U.S. Army, flying small unmanned aircraft systems for the military. He's also studying for his Master's at Penn State University.
But even with a tight schedule, Aytes has kept up with his training and certifications, and has volunteered countless hours since joining more than a decade ago. He's a senior member in CAP, a rank bestowed upon members once they are older than 18.
Last year, Aytes helped deliver personal protective equipment during the pandemic. CAP has caught national media attention for its COVID-19 assistance, including food, test kits, and vaccine distribution. More than 32,000 volunteer hours were logged through the civilian force in 2020.
Aytes has learned an invaluable sense of duty and service to his state and country through CAP, which has also motivated him in his personal career.
"I wouldn't be where I am in life if it weren't for CAP," Aytes said.
The Easton event on May 21 was led by Emergency Services Training Officer Christophe Marchand, who deployed his twin sons and a couple other volunteers to assist with training separate groups.
Marchand, of Silver Spring, is a doctor at the National Institute of Health — but in his spare time, he trains cadets in emergency services operations. The May 21 event was his second time leading a training session in the area this year.
The training instructor said the Easton area "has proven itself to be an ideal location to conduct this type of training."
"The areas in and around Easton are great environments for ground teams to deploy since most of our search and rescue missions take place in sparsely populated areas," he said.
Supervising other cadets in a lead training role for the first time was Marchand's son, 17-year-old Maxence Marchand, who first joined CAP when he was 13. When he graduates from high school, Marchand wants to become a commercial pilot and perhaps assist with crash scene investigations. He's found a passion for aviation, as well as search and rescue operations.
"I find it extremely fun," he said. "It might be a lot of work — but for me, it's a vacation between school."
Marchand instructed cadets with roughly two hours of classroom training on May 21, teaching them how to properly wear a pack, use a compass and conduct search and rescue operations. He also oversaw the cadets as they packed into vans — several in each vehicle — and drove to interview a mock witness at Chesapeake Landing in St. Michaels, who, in the scenario, saw a crash.
"It's good training for our members," Marchand said. "When the day comes and we actually need to interview a witness, we are ready to and know exactly what questions to ask."
Several groups of cadets were led by ground team leaders (GTLs), or senior cadets who have had some experience with search and rescue operations. Trainees pinpointed the location of the crash in the scenario after gathering facts from the witness, and then converged on farmland nearby, which is actually owned by Del. Johnny Mautz, R-37B-Talbot, a supporter of CAP.
Cadets lined up near a golden field and surveyed the land for evidence of a crash, finding bits of evidence along the way. Coming to a pond, they found fake tarp, clothing and miscellaneous items, and swept the area, eventually finding a dummy dubbed "the victim."
At Cambridge-Dorchester Regional Airport, another group of cadets also conducted ramp checks for practice in identifying missing aircraft.
This type of training "allows us to refine our processes and identify shortfalls to mitigate in future engagements," said DeJesus. "It also builds esprit-de-corps among our members who get to meet individuals outside their unit and strengthen relationships that can last for years."
Cadets pushed through grueling hot weather and long hours, but at the end of the day, they learned valuable skills and are molding themselves into honorable citizens through a unique program, added Troy Hammons, a senior member of the Easton Composite Squadron.
"There are so many opportunities for these kids," he said. "It takes a lot of dedication and a lot of perseverance — and it's not for everyone — but the opportunities that these guys get is just absolutely" fantastic.
Hammons said he enrolled his son in the program as soon as he turned 12, and joined himself as a flight instructor and pilot. He teaches the cadets how to fly a plane — many of them still in middle-school when they get behind the pilot seat.
Sometimes, "they have never been in a commercial plane before, and in their first flight, they are flying," he said. "We really, really work them in as much as we possibly can. They work the radios, they fly the plane, and they self-study."
CAP operates one of the largest single-engine aircraft fleets in the world: more than 560 planes, 54 gliders and two hot-air balloons. A good amount of CAP's 60,000 volunteers nationwide pilot planes, with more than 70,000 flying hours logged last year.
Pilots not only assist with search and rescue operations and disaster relief initiatives, but also conduct safety missions. For example, the Maryland Wing starts its surveillance of the Chesapeake Bay during boating season, starting in Memorial Day and stretching through the summer.
CAP was created in 1941 and is an integral part of every community, even if it's not as well-known.
DeJesus, who just came into leadership at Easton Composite Squadron last year, first joined CAP during his freshman year in high-school before joining the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years. As a member of CAP, he's flown during disaster relief missions in New Mexico and Florida.
Still, DeJesus often reminds people that many CAP volunteers remain civilians and have normal, everyday jobs across the spectrum. All are instrumental in protecting and serving their state and community — CAP is credited with saving 82 lives nationwide annually — but they are donating time to do so.
"I'm not getting paid to do this. A lot of us are taking the time out of the week or weekend," said DeJesus, who is rebuilding ECS after a year of near-dormancy — and is excited to see it grow again with the relaunch of training programs like the May 21 session. "We are focused on community support and team building ... for developing good citizens."
