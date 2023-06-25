STEVENSVILLE — Kent Island High School’s 25th annual commencement for the Class of 2023 took place Wednesday, May 31, inside the football stadium. On a day filled with sunshine and promise, 275 of Kent Island’s youth marked an important milestone in their lives and in the history of their beloved school.
Principal Sean Kenna opened the ceremony by recognizing the occasion and highlighting the seven KIHS staff members who had been there for the entire 25 years. His words were heartfelt as he thanked the following staff for their dedication: mathematics teacher Nancy Abbott, government and business law teacher Lynda Kepley, business teacher Marcie Mamas, Project Lead the Way biomedical sciences teacher Rebecca Ritz, global studies, US history and AP US history teacher Bryon Sofinowski and administrative assistant to the principal Debbi Parsons.
Kenna took those in attendance through a litany of the students’ shared experiences which led them to this very moment. Kenna reminded them, “Life is made up of moments. As you prepare to step on this stage today, be in the moment!”
Queen Anne’s Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patricia Saelens’ comments focused on the many achievements of the Class of 2023. She announces the class had amassed over $4 million in scholarships. She continued by giving an accounting of the incredible number of students moving forward, not only to four year schools, but to various other forms of higher education. She also included the many students who are planning to enter the local workforce directly following graduation.
Saelens concluded her remarks with the following advice, “Stay humble and be kind!”
Student Government Association President Stavros Mamas began his remarks with a poignant thanks to his parents, whom he credits with providing him with the resources and freedom to flourish and grow.
Mamas continued, “Today marks the day when all of our lives will be changed forever!”
Mamas also recounted the journey the class had taken together, from kindergarten all the way to the present moment. Mamas described the class as the most unstoppable and fearless in the history of KIHS.
He concluded by reminding his class, “No more telling yourself you’re not good enough, because, believe me, you are!”
Mamas surrendered the stage to the class salutatorian, Alyssa Wingard. Wingard began her remarks with a tongue-in-cheek master’s class on the definition of “salutatorian.”
Her next remarks pointed to the importance of all of those being celebrated that day. She continued, “We have all forged our way to this point in life by taking completely unique paths with our own distinguished accomplishments.”
Wingard said she was sure the class is destined to do great things in the world based on what they have already accomplished. She reminded the class of a quote from one of their icons, Justin Bieber, “never say never.”
Wingard decided to end her time at the podium with another hallmark of her generation, taking a selfie of herself on stage.
The last of the student speakers to address the Class of 2023 was valedictorian and US Naval Academy candidate Kate Fachet. Fachet began by thanking not only her parents, but her teachers, Principal Kenna, and the Kent Island community in general. Fachet stated her younger self did not see herself standing on the stage this day. In a humorous remembrance, Fachet related how a failed math test in middle school would eventually lead to her life living in a tent. Bringing her thoughts full circle, she remembered the conversation with her middle school teacher when Fachet stated, “I just can’t do it!” The reply became the theme for the balance of her remarks. Her teacher responded by telling Fachet, “You can’t do it, yet!”
Fachet related how accurate this response was, as it helped her many times to stay the course by understanding failure is a natural part of the journey. “This,” she said, “was never truer than during the virtual days of 10th grade or coming back in person for 11th grade when many might not have thought it was possible, yet.”
Fachet said graduation was not only the end of something, but also a new beginning. She said, “…the next phase of our lives will take us to new places and may take us away from the team of people we have known our whole lives. Remember the yet.”
Fachet concluded with a final thought, “When things seem insurmountable, or when we fail, remember, we don’t understand yet. We aren’t successful yet. You can’t do it yet, but if we keep up the drive and determination which has carried us through the past couple of years, we will achieve those things we once felt were impossible!”
The school’s administration took turns announcing the graduates as they stepped on stage to accept their diplomas, amid cheers and congratulations from the many friends and family members present for the ceremonies. As Queen Anne’s County Board of Education President Marc Schifanelli officially certified their diplomas, Kenna called on the Class of 2023 to turn their tassels, symbolizing their graduation. As he offered congratulations, many graduation caps flew into the air in celebration.
