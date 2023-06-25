STEVENSVILLE — Kent Island High School’s 25th annual commencement for the Class of 2023 took place Wednesday, May 31, inside the football stadium. On a day filled with sunshine and promise, 275 of Kent Island’s youth marked an important milestone in their lives and in the history of their beloved school.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.