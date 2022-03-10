Clayton Fire Company Chief dies in fall at firehouse

CLAYTON, Delaware — The Clayton Fire Company has announced the death of Fire Chief John M. Pridemore. Pridemore was injured in a fall at the station on Monday, March 7, while conducting station clean up duties. He died Tuesday, March 8, at the Christiana Hospital.
According to multiple reports, Pridemore was using a scissor lift to clean an upper portion of the North engine room bay. Someone pushed the button to open the bay door, which hit the scissor lift, knocking the lift over and causing Pridemore to fall about 25 feet, hitting his head on the bumper of a piece of fire apparatus.
Several company EMTs were at the station and began immediate life-saving measures, firefighters reported. He was taken by helicopter to the trauma center for treatment.
Pridemore joined the Clayton Fire Company in January 1991 as a regular member “stating he wanted to serve the community he lived in.” Pridemore served the Clayton Fire Company in many offices, the most recent as fire chief from 2021 to the present. Pridemore served as vice president of the fire company in 2008 and 2012 and served as president from 2009-2011, he also served as company secretary in 2007. Pridemore served as a fire lieutenant in 2013 and 2014, fire captain in 2015 and 2017, first assistant chief 2016 and 2018. In 2019 and 2020 he served as deputy chief and was elected chief in 2021.
Pridemore’s service extended beyond his community, he served as the president of the Kent County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association in 2013 and Pridemore served his county in the Delaware National Guard as a military police officer. Pridemore was a third degree mason with the Smyrna Lodge.
Pridemore is survived by his wife Kimberly, his daughter Amanda and her significant other Jorden, and son Michael, and his granddaughter Sadie. Pridemore was employed by the Town of Clayton as the town manager at the time of his death.
The Clayton Fire Company has been placed out of service until the services have been completed and the fire district will be covered by fire companies in Delaware and Maryland giving the Clayton members time to decompress and prepare for the services. The members of the Clayton Fire Company extended thanks every company who has reached out to offer their services.
Details of services were not complete at press time.
The family requests any donations be made to the Clayton Fire Company, P.O. Box 1050, Clayton, DE 19938 in Pridemore’s memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.