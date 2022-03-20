CHESTERTOWN — Robert Rodgers, owner of Rodgers Clock Service, reaches out of the face of the clock on Stam’s Hall to tighten the bracket with a screwdriver Thursday morning, March 10. For more photos and a story, see page 25.
Robert Rodgers, owner of Rodgers Clock Service of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, spray paints the metal where the glass was removed from the clock’s face. The spray paint gives the sealant a surface on which to adhere.
Thursday morning, March 10, Robert Rodgers, owner of Rodgers Clock Service, installed the new aluminum hands on the Stam’s Hall clock. His left arm could be seen sticking out of the clock as he placed and tightened the hour and minute hands.
In the foreground is the master clock mechanism used to set the time of the Stam’s Hall clock. In the background is the silhouette of the High Street face. Our picture was taken Thursday morning, March 10 inside the Stam’s Hall clock tower after the hands had been replaced on the clock faces.
PHOTO BY MACKENZIE BRADY
PHOTO BY MACKENZIE BRADY
Having reattached the hands to the High Street clock face, Robert Rodgers’ left arm can be seen sticking out of the Court Street clock face as he tightens the minute hand with a wrench.
PHOTO BY MACKENZIE BRADY
PHOTO BY MACKENZIE BRADY
PHOTOS BY MACKENZIE BRADY
After putting the hands back, sealing the clocks and making sure the dials are tight, Robert Rodgers adjusts the time on the master clock.
CHESTERTOWN — After nearly four months of relying on bell tolls, or watches or cellphones to know the time, the hands have been replaced on the Stam’s Hall clock — just in time for daylight saving.
Robert Rodgers, owner of Rodgers Clock Service, replaced the hands Thursday morning, March 10.
The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania company has been servicing the clock since the 1950s.
Standing inside the clock tower, Rodgers cut a hole in the glass of the clock faces to reach around to the front of the faces on the outside to put on and secure the hands.
The original hands’ steel brackets were used to reattach the new aluminum hands.
Once the hands were secured, Rodgers replaced the glass with frosted acrylic plastic. He spray painted the metal where the glass was removed to give the sealant a surface to adhere to.
Rodgers then set the clock to the accurate time, just before 11 a.m., and made sure everything was tight and properly secure.
The entire installation took about three hours.
The original wooden hands from the clock’s installation in 1886 had fallen off the High Street face due to age and wear in late November.
Rodgers removed the Court Street hands on Dec. 14.
Rodgers left the original hands, wrapped in bubble wrap, for Matt Hogans, whose company The Hogans Agency Inc., owns Stam’s Hall and the clock.
In a phone interview Monday, Hogans said he plans to display the hands — along with other artifacts that have been saved from the building, including old wooden fuse boxes and doorknobs — in a case in the lobby of the building at 220 High St.
Hogans said he is unsure when the display would be completed.
Though Hogans was not on-site when Rodgers replaced the hands, he said “it’s great” that they have been replaced.
“It looked great. I’m happy,” he added.
Hogans, who manually changes the clock for daylight saving time and whenever the power goes out, said the clock is “a big deal.”
He recalled people calling him over the years to make sure the clock is set to the right time.
According to Hogans, the clock is easy to set, but the face is backward as you’re looking at it, so it takes some getting used to setting.
