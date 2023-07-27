Local clockmaker wins big at national competition

Clockmaker J. Bruce Weeks of the Talbot Clock Shop in Easton recently attended the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors convention, where he competed and won three prizes for his unique skeleton clock.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — J. Bruce Weeks entered the first clock he ever built in a national competition and won in all three categories he entered.


  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.