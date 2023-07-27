Clockmaker J. Bruce Weeks of the Talbot Clock Shop in Easton recently attended the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors convention, where he competed and won three prizes for his unique skeleton clock.
EASTON — J. Bruce Weeks entered the first clock he ever built in a national competition and won in all three categories he entered.
The National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors held its 80th annual convention in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, July 13-16. Part of the convention is the internationally renowned Crafts Competition. Entrants from around the world compete in 27 classes for awards.
Weeks entered his skeleton clock in Single Train Clocks where he received a second-place award, Experimental Clocks (due to use of exotic materials) and was awarded a first-place medal. He entered the specialized fixtures he created to build various parts of the clock in Horological Tools where he won a first-place award.
“I am very pleased to be recognized by my peers for my efforts to build this clock to a high standard. Looking over the other competitor’s entries, the standards are indeed quite high,” Weeks said. “It has been a bucket list item for me to complete this clock since beginning design work in 2008, and then enter it in this competition. I finally achieved it with better-than-expected results.”
The National Association Of Watch and Clock Collectors was formed in 1943 and has nearly 10,000 members worldwide. The association is committed to being “the world leader, educator, and advocate for horology and for everyone interested in timepieces and the art and science of timekeeping.” According to Merriam-Webster, horology is the science of measuring time.
Located in Columbia, Pennsylvania, the organization has a large horological museum, the largest research library, provides watch and clockmaking courses to build skills, and supports regional chapters, symposiums and the national convention. The organization’s website is extensive, and the public is invited to browse the rich horological history to be found there.
The Crafts Competition hosted at the national convention allows entrants to build their skills in any of 27 categories from dial and reverse glass painting to repairing and even building complete clocks from raw materials. Any horological pursuit is encouraged. Each category is thoroughly reviewed by three independent judges and scored for degree of complexity, finish and fitness for purpose among several other criteria. Youth are encouraged to join as well as the association desires to keep these skill sets alive and well.
Weeks continues to operate the Talbot Clock Shop in Easton, where he services and sells antique timepieces. He specializes in difficult repairs where otherwise unavailable parts may have to be made to return the clock to use.
“Many clocks that come in for repair have a story attached that makes the clock important to its owner,” he said. “I love hearing them.”
