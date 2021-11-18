CENTREVILLE — Clarissa Francesconi, a seventh grader at Centreville Middle School, is the Queen Anne’s County Public Schools Visual Arts Teen of the Week.
Her drawings are extremely imaginative and evocative. When asked how Clarissa expresses her feelings through art, she said, “Personally, for me, drawing can be stress relieving, calming, and fun. I like traditional art, digital art and sculptures. Art can also have so much emotion, like vent art (venting your feelings through artwork) and creating personal stuff.”
Clarissa said she feels most comfortable with pencil, but is exploring ink and addition of color in her work through “Inktober” drawing prompts in Jackie Jablecki’s art class.
Jablecki is in her first year at Centreville Middle School, but is not new to teaching art. Jablecki’s background is in graphic design and freelance photography, and prior to teaching at Centreville Middle, she taught at Radcliffe Creek and Kent Island Elementary. Her passion for art comes from her late father Tom Armstrong (a glass etching artist) and her grandmother, Judy Burr (a painter). Jablecki also showcased her own art at the district’s first annual QACPS Faculty Art Show, to show her students and the community the importance of “staying an artist.”
“In my first month at Centreville Middle School I have been impressed with the talent and creativity from the students,” said Jablecki. “Each student has shown their unique and personal experiences through our choiced-based approach to art-making. This is where students are able to create their own personal artwork based on their own experiences and interests. It focuses on students being able to use their own original ideas and express themselves to develop personal works of art.”
Jablecki also shared how amazing she felt Clarissa’s work was and said she was proud to nominate her as Centreville Middle’s first “Teen of the Week” spotlight for the 2021 school year.
“Clarissa knocked her first artwork out of the park,” she said. “It was a self-portrait that is currently on display in the front office of the school. Her use of expressive lines and powerful imagery made her artwork stand out. I cannot wait to see what other masterpieces she will unleash this semester and in the future!”
Jablecki said she believes every student can be great at art. She can’t wait to highlight the ongoing work of more students in her art classes this year and beyond.
