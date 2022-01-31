EASTON — Talbot County State’s Attorney Scott G. Patterson has appointed Joseph Irvin Coale to the position of Talbot County deputy state’s attorney effective Jan. 26. Coale has been serving as an assistant state’s attorney for Talbot County for the past two years.
In announcing the appointment, Patterson said, “Joe Coale has an extensive background in criminal law. I have full faith and confidence that Mr. Coale will serve the citizens of Talbot County with dedication and integrity in his new role in our office. He has demonstrated stellar legal knowledge and commitment in bringing wrongdoers to justice to answer for their criminal acts.”
Coale graduated from Washington College and obtained his law degree from the Georgetown School of Law in 1997. After graduation, he worked as a public defender in both Montgomery and Caroline counties. Additionally, prior to joining the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office, he had served as the deputy state’s attorney in Caroline County for six years.
Patterson said the promotion was well-deserved, adding, “Mr. Coale’s calm and steadfast demeanor, legal expertise, and passion to protect the rights of crime victims make him extremely qualified for his new duties, which will include oversight of the circuit court criminal prosecutions. In addition, he will head up our juvenile court division and will serve as the principal liaison with the Talbot County Narcotics Task Force. The citizens of our county stand to benefit from Mr. Coale’s skills and abilities.”
