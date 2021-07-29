ANNAPOLIS — U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service arrested the captain for allegedly violating an order not to operate a boat deemed unseaworthy.
Coast Guard special agents arrested the operator of the Fishing Lady July 21.
According to the Coast Guard, Terrance Dale Roy violated a “Captain of the Port Order” issued in May, failed to properly report hazardous conditions and operated his boat in a grossly negligent manner. Roy is charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor.
The Coast Guard issued Roy a Captain of the Port Order in May after a boat called the Fishing Lady sank at a pier in Kent Narrows. The order prohibited the vessel from operating commercially until the vessel’s seaworthiness was determined by the Coast Guard.
Without making the repairs necessary to have the order removed, Roy allegedly proceeded to take 34 paying passengers out over Father’s Day weekend. The boat began taking on water which was unable to be removed using the vessel’s bilge pumps. Marine units from Grasonville and Kent Island volunteer fire departments arrived on scene and safely disembarked all the passengers on board.
Further investigation revealed potential additional violations of federal laws and regulations concerning the substandard conditions of the vessel, proper documentation for commercial service and operation without a license, according to the Coast Guard.
“Illegal passenger vessel operators pose a significant danger to the public and adversely impact legitimate operators who comply with federal safety requirements,” said Cmdr. Baxter Smoak, chief of prevention for Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region. “The Captain of the Port Orders issued to the Fishing Lady were intended to protect the public. Before you step off the pier and onto a boat as a paying passenger, you should ask to see the captain’s license and, if they carry more than six passengers, request to see their Certificate of Inspection. By departing the pier without correcting the grossly unsafe conditions, the operator put thirty-four passenger lives in grave danger.”
If convicted, Roy could face up to six years in prison for each of the felony charges and up to one year in prison, consecutive to any other sentence imposed, for the misdemeanor charge, as well as other criminal sanctions.
Owners and operators of illegal passenger-for-hire operations can also face a multitude of civil penalties, including individual violations ranging from $2,500 to over $95,000.
