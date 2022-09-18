CHESTERTOWN — On at least three occasions since mid-August, Black students at Washington College have been the target of racist behavior by someone in a while-colored truck, according to a Black Student Union Instagram post Sept. 7 that was addressed to the Washington College Community.
The post identifies three specific incidents: Aug. 17 when a group of Black students were harassed on campus by occupant(s) of a white truck by the roads near the campus green; Aug. 27 when a Black student was recorded by someone in a white truck in the area of the Caroline House dormitory and then the truck sped off; and Aug. 30 when someone in a white truck shouted a racial slur at a Black student on the Washington Avenue crosswalk.
“There have been additional incidents that have occurred since the general student body arrived but to respect our peers, they will not be highlighted but are being reported,” the Instagram post states.
“These incidents are being shared because we want you to be updated with our current experience,” the post concludes.
Local law enforcement, community groups and the college administration have been notified.
Currently, there is no police investigation, Chestertown Chief Ronald Dixon and Kent County Sheriff John Price said in separate telephone interviews this past week.
On Tuesday, Dixon said the college and its Office of Public Safety were “handling the situation internally.”
He said there has been no criminal complaint reported directly to the CPD.
Dixon described the reporting to date as “really vague and indirect.”
“‘A white truck’ is the extent of it ... is all that is coming out,” Dixon said.
Dixon and Price both expressed the full support of their agencies to the college community, and pledged to work together to ensure the safety of all students.
“We’re not going to stand for any disrespect due to race, religion, sexual orientation,” Dixon said. “We’re going to do all we can to make sure everyone is safe.
Dixon and Capt. Dennis Hickman of the sheriff’s office attended what a college spokesman described as a “summit” convened Sept. 2 by college President Mike Sosulski.
Student members of the SGA and Black Student Union, college administrators, Chestertown Mayor David Foster, council members Meghan Efland and Tim O’Brien, and representatives from community nonprofit Minary’s Dream Alliance attended.
“A range of actions were discussed from making more resources available to students to report bias incidents to conferring with the Maryland State’s Attorney on how best to handle incidents,” Brian Speer, vice president for marketing and communications, told the Kent County News in an email Wednesday.
“Racist incidents have an impact across our campus and over the last week we’ve offered support services and counseling to community members who have been affected by this latest news,” Speer said in the email.
These incidents are eerily similar to what happened in late 2019 and early 2020, on campus and in the area of Washington College targeting female students of color. The incidents involved racial slurs allegedly being shouted by occupants of pickup trucks and SUVs.
Four racist incidents were reported to the college’s Office of Public Safety, two in November 2019 and two in February 2020. The college requested that Chestertown Police investigate two of the incidents.
Investigation of the Nov. 22, 2019 incident resulted in a white 17-year-old male from Kent County being referred to the Department of Juvenile Services on complaints of disturbing the peace and disrupting school activities.
The 17-year-old accused and four other males, all white teenagers from Kent County, were banned from Washington College and all college events after the CPD opened investigation of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.