WYE MILLS — The Chesapeake College Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 10, in Dorchester Administration Building, Boardroom, Room D-233, at the Wye Mills campus.
A continuous agenda is maintained in the Office of the President. Part of the meeting may be closed to the public in accordance with Open Meetings Act procedures.
