CAMBRIDGE — After roughly seven hours of deliberation Friday, a jury found Tamar Collins not guilty of murder and other charges, but guilty of reckless endangerment in connection to a fatal shooting last April.
The jury found Collins, 23, of Cambridge, guilty of two counts of reckless endangerment in relation to the shooting that left 20-year-old A’Corie Young dead. The two charges were not connected to Young, but two other men who were with Young that night.
Collins faces a possible sentence of up to 10 years for the two convictions.
The jurors, who deliberated from about 5 p.m. until after midnight, delivered a not guilty verdict on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, one of the three reckless endangerment charges and two handgun charges.
The case against Collins stemmed from a fatal shooting on April 10, 2022. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 800 block of Fairmount Avenue around 2 a.m. for a report of a person who had been shot.
Police saw Young lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his head and body. County emergency medical services personnel responded, but Young was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dorchester County State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard, who prosecuted the case with Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Smith, emphasized the importance of using context clues to convict Collins. While there was no video of the murder, other things — including witness testimony detailing the events leading up to the murder, an altercation between Collins and one of Young’s family members and ballistic evidence pointing to two guns being fired — were key factors for the jurors to keep in mind.
Collins’ defense attorney Michelle Barnes immediately refuted Leonard’s emphasis on context clues in her opening statement, saying there was not enough evidence to convict Collins beyond a reasonable doubt.
“Cases are supposed to be built on what there is,” she said. “The state has told you they intend to build a case on what there isn’t.”
Nearly two dozen witnesses testified over the course of the trial, including several of Young’s family members, law enforcement officers, cell phone record custodians, a medical examiner who supervised Young’s autopsy, a ballistics expert and others who were with Young or in the vicinity that night.
According to testimony during the trial, Young attended a family party with two friends and his nephew in Cambridge during the late evening hours of April 9. Family members and friends recalled Young was wearing a yellow jacket, matching the Steelers-themed party.
Collins was also present at the party.
During the party, a short verbal altercation occurred between Collins and himself, Young’s nephew Kavion Harris testified.
When questioning Harris, Leonard emphasized the relevance of the aggressiveness of the altercation. In cross examination of Harris, Barnes focused on his later comments to police, in which he described Collins as “soft.”
After spending time at the party, Young, his friends and Harris went to a nearby nightclub, where they remained for just over an hour before heading home.
Young and his two friends K’ree Johnson and Deavion Meekins were walking home along Fairmount Avenue when the group heard multiple gunshots, the surviving men testified. Johnson and Meekins ran away from the direction of the gunfire before realizing Young wasn’t with them.
Young’s older brother, Michael Batson, who was driving home from the same club that night, noticed a person on the sidewalk and realized it was his brother, identified by his yellow jacket, Batson said in court Wednesday. Batson, who was later joined by his nephew, called 911.
Police investigated early that morning, recovering what a crime scene technician called “a significant amount of firearms evidence.”
Young’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
His death was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds to his head, thighs and ankle. Two of the wounds — one that entered and exited through his head and one to his left ankle — were rapidly fatal injuries, the medical examiner said. A bullet was recovered from the wound to his ankle.
However, Collins’ girlfriend, who testified for the prosecution, gave an alibi for him during the time of the shooting, saying he was at home and asleep with her.
Two witnesses testified for the defense.
Collins’ mother described her son as a “peaceful person,” saying that when it came to confrontation, “he don’t like it, he’ll turn and walk away.” She also said she didn’t know him to own or carry a weapon. A woman who described herself as Collins’ girlfriend’s best friend also testified to not seeing Collins with a weapon that night.
In her closing arguments, Leonard asked the jury to be mindful of direct and circumstantial evidence. She said while there was no footage of the murder, there was sufficient evidence to dispel any reasonable doubt of Collins’s guilt.
“Sometimes cases are heavy with direct evidence, sometimes they are heavy with circumstantial evidence,” she said.
Throughout her closing, she referred to multiple witnesses’ testimony, surveillance footage that showed three individuals running and captured the sound of the gunshots, ballistic evidence and a cell phone record evidence that indicated a contradiction to Collins’ location that night.
In her closing argument, Barnes said no one disagreed that Young’s death was senseless, but the jury’s responsibility was to determine whether Collins had committed the murder.
Barnes criticized the prosecution’s assertion that the surveillance video footage of a man wearing a similar dark coat to Collins was sufficient enough to definitively prove that it was him.
Key testimony in the prosecution’s case had not been corroborated by other witnesses, she said, adding that the altercation at the party was not sufficient enough to have prompted Collins to have a motive to commit murder.
Barnes also pointed to testimony about Collins’s mild temperament, asking, “How does he go from ‘not a fighter’ to a ‘stalk around the block and kill’ kind of person?”
Additionally, Barnes emphasized the plausible alibi provided by Collins’ girlfriend.
“None of it rises above a reasonable doubt, none of it,” she said, asking for an acquittal.
Collins remains held without bond in the Dorchester County Detention Center pending sentencing, which is likely to take place within 30 days, according to Dorchester Circuit Judge Bill Jones.
