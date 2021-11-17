WYE MILLS — A group of Colonel Richardson High School alumni are hosting a canned food drive at Chesapeake College for the Thinking of You Pantry in Denton.

Donations will be collected in first period classes until Dec. 1. Bring a non-perishable food item to share. The class with the most items collected will win Dunkin Donuts for breakfast.

