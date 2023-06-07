FEDERALSBURG — The Colonel Richardson High School Class of 2023 celebrated commencement May 31. There were 114 students who embarked on a future in the workforce, the Armed Forces, or college, with 100 percent of the class graduating.
The marching band played "Pomp and Circumstance" as the students processed into the auditorium, stood on stage as the Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps colors posted the colors, followed by the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the national anthem. Students took their seats as Colonel Richardson Principal Nicole M. VonDenBosch delivered welcoming remarks.
After welcoming Superintendent Derek Simmons, Assistant Superintendent Tara Downs; Board President Rick Barton; Board Vice President Mark Jones; and Board Members Donna DiGiacomo, Michelle Wayman, and Troy Plutschak, VonDenBosch addressed the students.
“Your high school experience has been full of many ups and downs,” said VonDenBosch. “We struggled through the pandemic together, we made lemonade out of lemons, when we were virtual, blended virtual, in masks, when I had to quarantine you, God that was awful, who would have ever dreamed that would be part of your high school experience? But we've celebrated too.”
She focused on perseverance and hard work. "These kids do not give up," she said, adding that trait will serve them well in their life after high school.
"Whatever you do in life, have heart and a passion for it," VonDenBosch told the graduates.
Senior Class President Sharese Thompson talked about lessons learned during the pandemic: how to be independent, finding her own path, and differentiating between needs and wants.
Following Thompson, seniors Abbie Bricker and Tavi Stallings introduced the keynote speaker Rhiannon Burkett, who served 18 years as a teacher at Colonel Richardson High School.
“You thrive in your commitment to the future,” Burkett said. “... you are attending college to become physical therapists, microbiologists, architects, psychologists … a South African big game hunting guide …. And even five of you have committed to joining the United States military. While every person no this stage will choose a different path in life, the commonality is that you are all following your interests, your dreams and your passions. And no matter what you decide, we all know you will absolutely thrive.”
Burkett spoke about the class' many successes in sports and academics and the members' "unforgettable legacy" at the school. She also spoke of their many challenges.
"You found opportunity in adversity. Against so many odds and so many struggles, you all have thrived," she said.
Following Burkett’s remarks, VonDenBosch returned to the podium to give the Governor’s Award, a merit award for students whose cumulative grade point average fell within the top 5% of the class. Governor’s Awards went to Abbie Bricker, Susannah Cheezum, Rachel Gillespie, Joanna Schoonover, Hannah Stanton and Taryn Waters.
After the Governor’s Awards were given, salutatorian Rachel Gillespie was called up to the podium to receive a trophy and certificate acknowledging her academic success for achieving the second highest grade point average in the class.
Susannah Cheezum received the Valedictorian Award, given to the student with the highest grade point average over the last four years. Cheezum was called to the podium to deliver her remarks, which focused on new beginnings.
“The class of 2023 has spent the last two years trying to restore normalcy at CRHS, athletically, academically, and musically,” said Cheezum. “Our time away made us wiser than our years, giving us the confidence to lead the school and apply those principles to our future endeavors.”
Following Cheezum’s remarks, the Passing of the Flag ceremony took place, in which Senior Class President Sharese Thompson gave the school flag to Junior Class President Emily Burke.
“On behalf of the Class of 2024,” said Burke. “It is with great pleasure that I accept the flag and all its treasured meanings and traditions.”
Wayman stressed the importance of education in her life and told the students that life lessons were ahead of them.
Simmons recognized Lakiya Hicks and Kameron Passwaters for entering the United States Air Force, Jeremiah Ricketts and Devin Wise for entering the United States Army, and Nathanael Robinson for entering the United States Marines.
Simmons advised the graduates to find their "swim buddy," "wingman" or whatever you might call the person who holds you accountable and stands beside you, the one you can depend on, a true friend — and to be a "swim buddy" for others.
After diplomas were presented to the Class of 2023, Shelbi Briggs gave the closing address. Briggs was the first Colonel student to receive her college degree before her high school degree because she graduated from Chesapeake College a week before through the Chesapeake's dual enrollment program.
“In just a few minutes, we will no longer be classmates, but people that we went to school with," Briggs said. "When I look behind me tonight, I see over 100 beautiful, strong and ambitious teenagers and my friends I've know forever."
She spoke of lessons learned, "Live in the moment and make the most of every day ... to choose kindness and spread love ... we’ve learned the importance of community.
"Everyone in this room is part of the Colonel Richardson family and has been touched by that community spirit in one way or another. While we go our separate ways, I wish that we never forget the lessons and the love that we’ve been given from our school in the middle of a corn field.”
