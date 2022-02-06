CHESTERTOWN — Registering seniors for COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots and coming up with innovative pandemic-friendly ways to combat social isolation were priorities in 2021 for the Commission on Aging, co-chairs Muriel Cole and Carolyn Sorge told the Kent County Commissioners Jan. 25 when they presented their annual report.
The commission also campaigned for more frequent inspections of area nursing homes and facilitated the training of volunteers to help homeowners register for the county’s property tax credit.
Senior citizens living anywhere in the county with a combined income of $35,000 can apply to not pay property taxes.
“We had training for 10 volunteers … to learn how to help people fill out the application for credit for property taxes for low-income homeowners. … The form is a bit daunting for people, and they don’t often take advantage of this,” Cole told the commissioners at their Jan. 25 meeting.
She said the Commission on Aging will have appointments beginning in February and until April for people to come to Rock Hall or Chestertown to get help on applying for the tax credit.
The commission will begin advertising appointments “soon,” Cole said.
“I would like to thank you all for the training for the Homestead Tax Credit because that is something the commissioners put in place some years ago and have raised the minimum (income) requirement two or three times to increase the incentive to apply,” said Commissioner Ron Fithian.
“It’s amazing how many times you run into people that just can’t figure it out, or don’t know how to do it, or are overwhelmed, but to have a place that they can go and get help for that is a big deal. That is a real service,” he said.
Sorge said one of the challenges the Commission on Aging faces is making sure people know about the agency and all the services it provides.
She said the organization has been active in volunteer fairs and working with the Kent County Health Department, but the best way to get the word out is for people to go into the community and talk about the Commission on Aging.
Looking ahead, Sorge said it would be nice to have the funding necessary to pay for a website or other ways to publicize the commission.
Cole asked the commissioners to keep in mind that according to the 2020 census, for every child in Kent County there are 3.9 people over the age of 65 and to please keep “senior-friendly policies in the county.”
“The people in Kent County are very appreciative of what you do. I am sure you wonder sometimes ‘does anybody care,’ but they do. We do thank you for everything you do,” said Commission President Tom Mason.
Also on Jan. 25, the county commissioners approved the following new hires: one correctional officer at the Kent County Detention Center; two full-time paramedics for Kent County Emergency Services; and one administrative specialist and one enforcement officer in the county’s planning, housing and zoning department.
By a 3-0 vote, the commissioners agreed to dedicate matching funds for the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MAPLF) matching funds program. The split is 60% provided by the state, with 40% coming from the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.