DENTON — During the Jan. 24 Caroline County Commissioners meeting, executive assistant Kaleigh Leager reviewed with them half a dozen bills introduced in the General Assembly with local implications:
HB 0147: Environment — Climate Crisis Plan — Requirement
Synopsis: Requiring each county to prepare a climate crisis plan to address the effects of climate change in the county; requiring each county to submit its plan to the Department of the Environment for review and feedback on or before June 1, 2024; requiring the Department to provide feedback to each county on or before Nov. 1, 2024; requiring each county to finalize its plan on or before Jan. 1, 2025; and requiring each county to review and update its plan at least once every 3 years.
SB 0030: Public Safety — 3-1-1 Systems — Nonemergency Information
Synopsis: Establishing the Maryland 3-1-1 Board to establish requirements, procedures, and standards for the establishment of statewide and county 3-1-1 systems; establishing a statewide 3-1-1 system under the Maryland Department of Emergency Management to provide certain nonemergency information, subject to certain requirements; requiring a county to be responsible for certain costs and expenses associated with a county 3-1-1 system; etc.
SB 0045: Correctional Services — Restrictive Housing — Limitations (Maryland Mandela Act)
Synopsis: Requiring hearing officers and personnel involved with the supervision and care of individuals placed in restrictive housing to undergo certain training; establishing guidelines and procedures for the placement of incarcerated individuals in certain types of restrictive housing or disciplinary segregation; and requiring each correctional facility to create a monthly report containing certain information about individuals placed in restrictive housing and to publish the report on the facility’s website.
SB 0001: Criminal Law — Wearing, Carrying, or Transporting Firearms — Restrictions (Gun Safety Act of 2023)
Synopsis: Prohibiting a person from knowingly wearing, carrying, or transporting a firearm onto the real property of another unless the other has given certain permission to the person or the public generally; and prohibiting a person from knowingly wearing, carrying, or transporting a firearm within 100 feet of a place of public accommodation.
SB 0086: Rifles and Shotguns – Possession – Age Requirement (Raise the Age Act of 2023)
Synopsis; Altering the prohibition on selling, renting, or transferring certain ammunition to a person under the age of 21 years; prohibiting a person who is under the age of 21 years from possessing a rifle or shotgun except under certain circumstances; etc.
HB 0065: Education — Public Libraries — Collective Bargaining
Synopsis: Authorizing employees of certain public libraries to form, join, and participate in an employee organization and engage in certain other activities related to collective bargaining; requiring certain employers and certified exclusive representatives to engage in good faith bargaining; establishing a collective bargaining process for employees of certain public libraries; prohibiting employers and employee organizations from engaging in certain actions regarding the exercise of an employee’s rights under the Act; etc.
The commissioners officially opposed all six of the bills as too cumbersome, too costly, ill-advised or just plain bad policy.
