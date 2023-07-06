SunMed Growers growing by leaps and bounds

Healthy cannabis plants reach skyward, about to be ready for harvest at SunMed Growers in Warwick. The farm recently completed a phase two expansion in 2021 that tripled its square footage.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

CHESTERTOWN — Kent County’s going greener, alongside the rest of Maryland, and the commissioners of Kent County are committed to treating cannabis like any other business.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.