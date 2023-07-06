CHESTERTOWN — Kent County’s going greener, alongside the rest of Maryland, and the commissioners of Kent County are committed to treating cannabis like any other business.
At their June 27, meeting, it was a topic brought up by Planning and Zoning Director Bill Mackey. His proposal to the commissioners, under Resolution 2023-12, was to handle zoning requests for recreational cannabis the same way they planned and zoned for medical marijuana.
As of July 1, possession and use of small amounts of cannabis and cannabis products is now legal for recreational use for adults 21 and older. Before July 1, only medicinal cannabis was legal to be sold and consumed.
During the 2023 legislative session, the Maryland State Legislature passed House Bill 556 and Senate Bill 516, Cannabis Reform.
Mackey explained, “This resolution instructs the Department of Planning, Housing, and Zoning to treat a dispensary as a retail use as any other retail use. It should be permitted by right in any zoning district that allows retail uses.”
For example, Mackey said, a processing facility would be permitted in any zoning district that permits industrial uses by that same right. The same goes for growers. If an area is zoned for agriculture, then cannabis can be grown there, he said.
Verbatim, the policy, does direct “DPHZ to process requests for both medical and non-medical cannabis dispensaries as permitted-by-right retail uses, medical and non-medical cannabis processing uses as permitted-by-right industrial uses, and medical and non-medical cannabis growing uses as permitted-byright agricultural uses with all customary and regulatory requirements for such uses being fully applied.”
Commissioner John Price recognized there are some problems in legalizing cannabis for recreational use, drawing from experience in his previous job as county sheriff. However, he acknowledged there’s no other choice.
“We’re basically faced with a new law as of July 1. Whether you agree with it or not, it’s law,” Price said.
The commissioners agreed to adopt the resolution to formalize the zoning approach in relation to cannabis in Kent County, going into effect the same day as the Cannabis Reform bill.
In the past, Commissioner President Ron Fithian said, they lent their support medical cannabis companies wanting to manufacture in the area.
He was referring, in part, to Curio Wellness, a health and wellness medicinal cannabis company based out of Timonium expressing interest in the county.
In July 2020, Fithian wrote: “Never in those years (as a commissioner) has there been a potential development that would bring with it the number of new jobs and downstream economic benefits that Curio Wellness’ expansion would mean for our county.”
Further back, in 2015, Pharm Kent, a company proposing a medical marijuana growing operation was looking at a 16.23 acre parcel on Morgnec Road for its operations. This information was relayed by Amy Moredock, Kent County director of planning, housing and zoning during that time.
This time around with recreational cannabis, Fithian said he wants to make sure the mayors and municipalities support the business beforehand.
Even if the commissioners offer their support to any grower or distributor, Mackey said, it’s quite a process getting licensed to sell or manufacture by the state, if it follows the same pattern as the medicinal.
“In general these uses are highly regulated by the state. They have many requirements for security, sign-ins. We expect the same kind of approach,” Mackey said.
These are safeguards from the Maryland Cannabis Administration, formerly the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, created in 2014 to develop policies, procedures, and regulations to implement the medical cannabis program. They oversee licensing, registration, inspection, and testing measures.
According to Maryland Matters, supply issues could be a problem; demand may outstrip supply. For medicinal cannabis that happened. Now with the potential market increase by 4.5 million Maryland residents who meet the age requirements, dispensaries are ordering more, anticipating a surge for the product.
In an interview in June, Jake Van Wingerden said his business, SunMed Growers LLC, out of Warwick, in Cecil County, is preparing for this to happen. He owns a 200,000 square foot greenhouse of 150 employees. After an 18 million dollar expansion, it’s getting bigger. According to his site, plans are underway to add edibles and other products with the construction of a new 50,000 square foot lab facility.
In addition to SunMed, according to a Real Property Date search, the current owner of Goose Landing Farms, on Massey Road, has a use permit to cultivate cannabis for medicinal use.
In a report in the Maryland Daily Record, MaryMed, LLC, a subsidiary of science-focused, multi-state cannabis company Vireo Health International Inc., announced it reached a definitive agreement to acquire assets and operations of Massey-based Goose Landing Farms, Inc., for $1.3 million.
Going forward, if interest in this area for growing, manufacturing and distributing, peaks, Mackey now has the policies in place to prepare for it.
