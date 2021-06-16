DENTON — The Caroline County Commissioners introduced Stewart Barroll as the new county attorney during the June 8 meeting.
A general practitioner of the law for more than 40 years, Barroll served as the town attorney for Chestertown for the past 24 years. In the latter capacity, he provided legal advice to town officials and employees, drafted or reviewed contracts and ordinances, and responded to open meetings complaints and Public Information Act requests. He has extensive experience in civil and criminal litigation in both state and federal courts and has served as counsel to dozens of businesses on the Eastern Shore.
“Stewart brings years of legal experience and knowledge that will serve Caroline County very well. We are pleased to have him on board,” Commission President Larry Porter said.
“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and excited to join the team in Caroline,” Barroll said. “I was born and raised on the Eastern Shore, and I look forward to serving the residents of Caroline County.”
Barroll graduated with honors from Washington and Lee University in Virginia and earned his law degree from the Wake Forest University School of Law in North Carolina.
