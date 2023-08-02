DENTON — The Caroline County Commission, meeting July 18, approved retooling the requirements for the county’s emergency management coordinator, as well as other agenda items.
The position will be advertised soon, according to Director of Human Resources Sherry Bratton.
The position is now a coordinator’s level, moved down from a division chief title, with a grade assignment down from the 16 pay range to grade 14. The educational level for the position is reduced, and the coordinator will take direction from the director of the Caroline County Department of Emergency Services.
At the request of the commissioners, Warden Charles Scott and Deputy Warden Luke Dixon of the Caroline County Department of Corrections presented a report and created a packet for the commissioners about pre-trial protocols.
Scott reported the judge is the final word on issuing pre-trial orders, and those in the Department of Corrections “do what we can to comply,” he said.
“So, we do our part,” Scott said. “We document and the judge makes a decision.”
The commissioners were concerned about liability issues if a person released on pre-trial, for example, reoffends or dies from a drug overdose.
Scott said while the department follows judges’ orders “pretty much to the letter,” they will sometimes ask for adjustments, “especially if they’re in Caroline County.”
The commission unanimously approved seven consent agenda items.
Caroline County Department of Emergency Services purchase order and contract amendment with Tyler Technologies of Dallas, Texas for a “Fire Field Mobile Application” for $90,175.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Compliance and Enforcement in Maryland Grant Award and Acceptance for $8,759.
The Caroline County Office of Law for a Caroline County Police Accountability Act Compliance Grant Award and Acceptance for $105,272.
The Caroline County Department of Planning & Codes Memorandum of Understanding and Form D Conditions of Financial Assistance for the Greensboro Pumping Station Streambank Reinforcement Project, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment 319(h) Clean Water Act for $10,000.
The Caroline County Economic Development and Tourism — Rural Business Development Grant Award Obligation of Funds & Letter of Intent for $37,000.
A Caroline County Joint Use Agreement for a Pre-Summerfest March and Prayer Gathering with the North Caroline Clergy Association Inc.
The Caroline County Department of Planning and Codes purchase order of $58,200 for contracted services with Lane Engineering, LLC concerning Caroline Industrial Park/Double Hills Road.
