DENTON — The Caroline County Commissioners sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday, Sept. 28, asking him to reject the nominees selected for the Kirwan Accountability and Implementation Board.
They thanked the governor for calling on the nominating committee, along with Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones, to reconsider the nominations, which “clearly do not represent the entire State of Maryland and its students.”
The nine nominees in question include:
• Mara Doss, associate vice president for teaching, learning and student success at Prince George’s Community College.
• Fagan Harris, chief executive officer of Baltimore Corps, a nonprofit that recruits talented professionals and connects them to leadership opportunities.
• William “Brit” Kirwan, the chair of the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education, whose policy recommendations make up the foundation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
• Isiah “Ike” Leggett, former Montgomery County executive and a current member of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents.
• Jennifer Lynch, director of educational partnerships for Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski Jr. who previously worked as an elementary school principal in Baltimore City Public Schools.
• Joseph Manko, education program officer for the Abell Foundation, also previously an elementary school principal in Baltimore City Public Schools.
• Harry Preston V, a Baltimore City Public Schools teacher for the last 16 years.
• Laura Stapleton, interim dean of the University of Maryland, College Park College of Education and a professor in human development and quantitative methodology.
• Joshua Starr, chief executive officer of Phi Delta Kappa International, a nonprofit organization for K-12 educators, who was previously superintendent of Montgomery County Schools.
Commission President Larry Porter noted four of the nominees are from Montgomery County, three are from Baltimore City, one from Baltimore County and one in Anne Arundel County.
“The issue here, from our point of view, is there’s nobody in there with a population of less than 400,000. There’s nobody in there with a school budget less than a billion. There’s nobody there from a rural county — western or Eastern Shore,” said County Administrator Jeremy Goldman.
Hogan has asked the nominating committee to submit additional candidates to the board.
In a news release Monday, he said, “Every student in Maryland deserves access to a world class education and to be fairly represented in the decision-making process that governs school policy. To operate in a manner that hurts our efforts to further equity and inclusiveness does a tremendous disservice to our young people.”
The nominees were selected from 43 applicants, the majority of whom were from Montgomery County and Baltimore, according to the Department of Legislative Services. Porter wanted to know where the applicants were from — if there were applicants from more diverse jurisdictions outside of central Maryland.
“It would have been nice to know who applied, because if no one applied (from rural areas), then we need to find out why,” Porter said, adding it was a different problem if they applied and none of them were chosen.
When Caroline County asked for the names and counties of the applicants, Kaleigh Leager, executive assistant to the commissioners, was told that information was protected as a “personnel” record
“I don’t know what planet this particular person just beamed in from, but the entire point of the Open Meetings Act, and the entire point of the Freedom of Information, is to avoid this very situation,” Goldman said.
Leager only asked for the names and counties of the applicants.
“So, why on earth would that be considered confidential,” Goldman said.
The Accountability and Implementation Board was established through the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future (commonly known as Kirwan), a multi-billion-dollar education reform plan intended to close student achievement gaps and transform the state’s education system over the next decade.
Hogan has until Oct. 1 to appoint seven of the nine candidates, who are also subject to Senate confirmation. The governor, Senate president and House speaker will jointly appoint a chair of the panel.
The board’s primary responsibility is oversight of state and local entities as they implement Kirwan policies — which include expanding pre-kindergarten programs, increasing funding for schools with higher concentrations of poverty, boosting pay and career opportunities for teachers and providing more individualized instruction.
Hogan vetoed the Kirwan bill in the 2020 legislative session, saying it was too expensive. His veto was overridden, and the General Assembly made revisions in the 2021 session to add pandemic help for schools.
Porter expressed concern that the original plan passed would bankrupt the county, which can’t afford a 40- or 50-cent property tax increase, he said.
While Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association, has publicly stated she is “very confident that all seven that are eventually chosen will represent the entire state,” the local commissioners aren’t so sure.
“The Caroline County Commissioners are profoundly dissatisfied with the nominations submitted by AIB for your approval and for the Senate’s confirmation. We stand firm in our belief that the lack of cultural and geographical diversity will not only be detrimental to the State as a whole, but to the students in our schools,” they wrote in their letter to the governor, adding, “… we hope that we can count on you to reject the AIB’s selected nominees until a new board with correct and diversified representation is reached.”
