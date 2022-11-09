DENTON — The Caroline County Commissioners met with Maryland 36th and 37th District lawmakers Nov. 1 to discuss local legislative requests in the upcoming General Assembly session. Sens. Steve Hersey and Addie Eckardt and Dels. Jeff Ghrist, Jay Jacobs, Steve Arentz, John Mautz and Chris Adams all attended the meeting at the Caroline County Board of Education building.
Topping the commissioners list of legislative requests were changes to state law to remove the certificate of need requirement for the creation or modification of a health care facility.
Compass’ decision not to build a hospice house in Caroline seemed to have sparked the commissioners’ interest in this change.
“The certificate of need process has worn out its welcome. Why wouldn’t we have a market driven decision? We have an obscure group of people on the Maryland Health Care commission telling us what we can do. We know what we need,” said Commission President Larry Porter.
Eckardt said, “We went through this with the Easton and Talbot Hospice. It was the same issue and we just challenged it. You could bring that discussion forward and review some budget language and introduce the new bill to be able to make that happen. But we would need it in writing.”
There also is no hospital in Caroline County. People go to Easton or Dover for their health care. Porter expressed frustration with people on boards that he has never met making decisions for the people of Caroline County.
The commissioners also asked legislators to create a way to generate highway user revenue from electric vehicles. Highway user funds come from the gas tax, which electric vehicles don’t pay.
“That comes up in every bill we are talking about last year with the charging stations in the House of Delegates. I pay for my miles to get from here to there and they are getting theirs for free,” said Del. Steve Arentz, R-36.
The possibility of a registration fee for electric vehicles was discussed.
The growth of solar fields and resulting battery storage systems was a concern.
How do you tax the solar fields that are popping up around the county, the commissioners asked.
“We have tried to reduce it in areas of buildings, brownfields, parking lot structures to try and incentivize solar projects in those locations rather than on green field farm land,” said Hershey.
“We see so many solar projects where developers are trying to tell us that they are crying poor. That they are not making enough money. They want long term contracts that will increase their prices. They are looking for other things, but I have not heard of a reduction or removal of property tax. We certainly don’t want to see it on large scale utility projects,” Hershey continued.
The commissioners main concern was on fire suppression for large lithium ion batteries that can come with solar and wind farms. Those fires are hard to put out just with water.
Some thought the best solution is to monitor the air around the battery and that before it reaches thermal run away, there is a detectable shift in the air around the battery. Prior to explosion, it is possible to have a safe shut down, if air detection equipment is in place.
“The irony of this green energy is it has the potential to create an environmental hazard not to mention personal injury and health issues. As a parting request, I hope you guys run with this one,” said outgoing Commissioner Dan Franklin.
Hershey said, “Other states are looking at battery storage, and the legislature I believe will start to look at this and consider it an energy generation facility, then it comes under Public Service Commission. So they would be able to start dictating where these facilities could go. Just like solar, the rural counties become the target rich environment for these type of facilities, because they don’t really need any infrastructure. All they really need is to be close to a distribution grid and overhead transmission lines. You are not willing as a county to go ahead with these types of projects unless certain requirements are met.”
Commissioner Wilbur Levengood Jr. spoke for the firemen who might face these fires. They played a harrowing video of a lithium ion battery fire in Peoria. Four fireman were seriously hurt when it exploded.
“The only means we have to fight that fire is water and a lot of it. And what is flowing downstream is not good. This is not just for little rural counties,” Levengood said.
Porter said the bill is trying to put the responsibility on the company that put the battery in place.
“I want these people to be responsible legally and from a liability standpoint. If your company put them in, then it is your job to make sure that if there is a problem then your company has fire suppression systems, monitoring systems. And if you don’t, then you are responsible for everything that happens from there on. This is an agenda that is being pushed. They know where they want to go, and they don’t care how they get there,” Porter said.
There is a solar facility in Reliance that was going to have a battery storage component. After receiving county level friction, the developers settled on just the solar array without the battery storage.
“We have talked about battery safety in the House over and over. It just gets pushed to the side. It hadn’t come up before because there hadn’t been an example,” said Del. Johnny Mautz, R-37.
Another area of local concern came last year’s law enforcement reform movement. Each county is required to appoint a Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee. Those appointments are unpaid in Caroline, which had only two applicants for the ACC, commissioners said. One reason given for reluctance to serve is the five straight days of training that must be accomplished to sit on the board. Also can you afford to take a job that is unpaid, they asked. In larger counties, members are being compensated at around $20,000.
If there is no ACC what happens to officers charged with an offense, they asked. Some officers can be suspended without pay until their case is decided.
“What the state law used to be was the only way to be suspended without pay was to be charged with a felony,” said Franklin, who has a law enforcement background. “So in March, say one of our officers is charged with a felony, we still don’t have enough people to convene an ACC, because we just don’t have enough money. Who is on the hook when this guy sues for loss of wages? His case hasn’t been resolved in a timely manner.”
The delegation was introduced to incoming Commissioners Frank Bartz and J. Travis Breeding said goodbye to Franklin and Levengood. The commissioners-elect said they excited were to get to work. They will be sworn in Dec. 6.
