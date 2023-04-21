CHESTERTOWN — Chief Finance Officer Patricia Merritt recently provided an overview of what Kent County Commissioners face for the fiscal budget year 2024.
“Overall,” Merritt pointed out, “Our revenues are expected to go up by $2,350,000.”
What contributes to this increase is the income tax going up by five percent, as predicted by the state.
“We’re mirroring their projection here,” Merritt remarked. “That would give us an additional 2.2 million dollars in income tax.”
Another contributing factor is a 2.3 percent hike in property tax assessments.
“We have a slight increase in utilities and our homestead credit is down,” Merritt said. That means the property tax is going to go up a little over a million dollars, she added.
On the expense side, Merritt stated, Kent County Public Schools are asking for a little under 2.2 million – a nod to increasing salaries by eight percent.
Countywide total expenditures are just under 65 million for the FY 24 budget — a 5.3 million dollar increase from the previous budget. “We have a tough challenge ahead of us, and this is our starting point,” she said.
During the budget work sessions, all of the county departments had opportunity to walk the commissioners through highlights of their needs and their wants for next year.
The largest expense for Sheriff Dennis Hickman is acquiring additional security for the schools. It takes $30,138 to train a new employee since finding someone certified might not be possible, Hickman said, noting his request was higher than in the past, but was also all he needed.
Commissioner John F. Price spoke to everyone attending as much as he did to the sheriff, sympathizing with him as former lawman.
“In the situation we’re in, we may want to adjust that a little bit,” Price said. “Citizens of Kent County should know it’s not your fault. It’s because we don’t know if the money is going to be needed or not.”
“It’s on record, I had it in my budget,” Hickman exclaimed.
Warden for the Kent County Detention Center, Herbert Dennis, requested to go with another medical provider. The current one is not honoring their contract to supply registered nurses to the facility. Their cost is established to be $246,670, to hire a CNA and nurse to be at the facility 40 hours a week.
Office of Emergency Services Director Wayne Darrell shared his request for an administrative specialist that would be shared with the Police Accountability Board. He asked for a 75 cent increase to phone bills for the 911 line. Darrell said this amount would help them cover a $800,000 deficit.
Mike Moulds, Director of Public Works, highlighted repairs for facilities running 24 hours a day. He pointed out how ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money is assisting them currently with numerous projects in the works.
The design for a Kennedyville pump station is in place, Moulds said. ARPA funds are being used to move the old pump station from the road to a safer area. The Commissioners had previously approved of the project, and the work will begin next year, according to the director. Cost of it will be $350,000.
Funds have gone to the Tolchester Station as well, Moulds said. Grease levels build up in the wet well, affecting the floats. Because of this persistent problem, ARPA funds are being used for Tolchester Screen Bids.
Some more of the ARPA money is going towards fixing pumps, and installing a GIS system to map out the sewer and water systems. The systems will help identify clean-outs and spot locations to replace valves.
The $200,000 ARPA Money left, Moulds said, could go to the Worton Solids press replacement. Moulds is confident this can solve the problem of depositing sludge less than a 20% solid in the landfill. Dewatering the sludge can be a burdensome process, Mould pointed out. Replacing the solids press cost $370,000.
Mould said it is important to get projects such as Worton and Kennedyville, “shovel-ready,” to receive outside assistance and for greater efficiency.
Some departments repeated a theme of staffing and personnel issues, reflected in their budget proposals.
Economic and Tourism Development Director, Jamie Williams, said her largest increase comes in salary due to personnel changes overall. The new role of Strategic Projects Manager increases their budget by 16%, and will remain focused on affordable housing and transportation.
In order to go from part time to full-time for Service Coordinator and Child development Specialist positions, the Director for Kent Family Center, Lisa Mazingo, had to increase her budget by 16.8 percent. She told the commissioners she could retain her employees better, reaching more underserved families.
Some departments had their biggest increases in operating costs. Local Management Board Director, Rosemary Ramsey-Granillo, requested a five percent increase over FY 23. Her agency blends funds from state agencies including the Maryland State Department of Education, and the Commissioners. Prioritizing programs is a complex process at times, she pointed out.
Director of Human Resources Jim Miller, did not sugarcoat his requests. His highest increase was also in operating costs. Upgrading automation in outdated offices, and funding a compensation study of salaries from competing counties, comparing the counties salaries to the marketplace were also asked by Miller.
He said an automatic system will keep from losing data, cutting down on human error. Knowing the trends in the marketplace every three years will help to retain employees in county positions. Both of these requests, he said, were to add efficiency to his department and save the county money.
Miller projects his operating costs will increase from $77,889 in FY 23 to $201,302 for FY24.
Merritt noted the agencies combined are asking for a little over 1.3 million more than they did during the last budget process, with the largest increase from the health department, an extra $557,000.
The commissioners continue to meet ahead of the final budget presentation for FY 24 which should be unveiled later this spring.
