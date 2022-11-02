DENTON — The Caroline County Commissioners met with Maryland Department of Transportation representatives Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, at Caroline County Board of Education building to discuss MDOT’s draft six-year plan and designate county priorities for the coming year.
Caroline has three state transportation priorities for 2022, and topping the list is to complete safety improvements at MD 404 and MD 328/River Road. While some work has been done, there remains a short list of items to complete, including creating turn lanes on MD 328 and River Road; changing the timing of the light so traffic on MD 328 and River Road do not go at the same time; and reducing the speed limit on MD 328 between MD 404 and Business 404/Meeting House Road to 35 mph.
The county’s second priority is to continue the dualization of MD 404 by widening the highway to four lanes between Harmony and MD 16 East.
“The commissioners request that the state begin the work on the final phase of the project to dualize MD 404 from Harmony Road to MD 16 East. Specifically, the county requests the SHA start preliminary planning, fund design, engineering as well as any necessary property or right of way acquisition,” said Commission President Larry Porter.
The third priority is to place “No Return to 404” signs at the entrances of Mitchell and Hignutt roads in Denton. On Oct. 11, the commissioners already made a motion to make Mitchell Road a 25 mph road to allow police to enforce slower speeds and, hopefully, reduce the amount of traffic diverting from MD 404. It is hoped the signs also would encourage motorists to stay on MD 404.
“404 is like the never-ending story,” Porter said. “It is important to everyone. Whatever navigation system that is in place, is telling people that Mitchell Road, which is a very short farm road, dark road, is being used as a shortcut. This is running people through a dirt road. People have told us that several cars have ended up in their front yards. We are trying to figure out how to not have that show up as a shortcut, because if you are going to cut Mitchell Road, you are going to come to Hignett Road, back into the same trap.”
Transportation officials also updated commissioners on state projects that have benefited the county.
Deputy Transportation Secretary Sean Powell told commissioners, “Since our meeting at MACo (Maryland Association of Counties), we have addressed several key issues for your county. Thanks for reminding us of the high priority for the River Road intersection reconfiguration project with MD 404 and 328. SHA is working to expedite the design and project advertisement. The notice to proceed is scheduled for spring of 2023.”
Tim Smith with State Highways said, “So, when I was here last year, I mentioned we were building a shelf for projects that kind of fell into three categories. One was asset management, where we are looking to get the best bang for the buck and basically keep our assets in better repair. That is beyond pavement and bridges. That includes roadside barriers and roadway lighting.
“Here in Denton, I am glad to say we resurfaced five miles of MD 404 toward the Delaware line. That included signing and a whole lot of re-striping in response to some of the community’s concerns. Coming up next spring, I will mention that we are resurfacing about five miles along MD 313 between Greensboro and Goldsboro. Next year we are looking to replace MD 16 bridge superstructure on Hill Creek just south of Denton.”
Travis Johnston, director of local transit support of Maryland Transit Administration, said, “MTA also makes a significant investment in transit and Caroline County by providing nearly $1.1 million in operating and capital grants to support Delmarva Community Transit in conjunction with Kent and Talbot counties.”
Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissie Hesier said, “In September, Gov. (Larry) Hogan announced funding for the Denton Police Department specifically to address highway safety.”
In terms of safety, Porter suggested looking into speed control from Oil City to Denton.
“There is a church in there. It is marked 40 (mph), but I can tell no one is going 40. We could look at that as far as speeding and enforcement side of the puzzle,” he said.
