DENTON — The Caroline County Commissioners held their reorganizational meeting Dec. 13, electing J. Travis Breeding as president, Larry Porter as vice president and Frank Bartz III as member for the next year.
Ex-officio memberships to other boards and commissions were also announced.
Breeding will represent the commissioners with Shore Behavioral Health, North County Water and Sewer, the county Planning Commission, the Local Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board.
Porter will serve as the county’s primary representative to Maryland Association of Counties, as a voting member of Mid-Shore Regional Council, on the Volunteer Fireman’s Length of Service Program and with Chesapeake College.
Bartz will represent the county on the Rural Maryland Council, Upper Shore Aging, Mid-Shore Regional Council (as executive and voting member), the Economic Development and Tourism Advisory Board and the Social Services Board.
Executive Assistant Kaleigh Leager will be the county’s secondary representative to Maryland Association of Counties and primary representative to the Clean Chesapeake Coalition.
County Administrator Jeremy Goldman will be the representative on the Local Management Board/Human Services Council and secondary representative to the Clean Chesapeake Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.