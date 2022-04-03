CHESTERTOWN — The Chesapeake Coalition for the Homeless is getting one more boost from the Kent County commissioners.
After this, the group is on its own.
At their March 22 meeting, the commissioners voted 3-0 to give the coalition $5,500 out of the county’s contingency fund to help pay for lodging at the Driftwood Inn in Chestertown for individuals who are currently homeless.
Commissioner Ron Fithian, who made the motion, said that he felt like the commissioners implied that they would be willing to give more funding to the Chesapeake Coalition for the Homeless in February when the group first approached the commissioners about emergency funding to help to pay for rooms for the homeless.
“What the agreement was we said we’d put up $5,500 to get them through the month of February and come back to us and see where we are for the month of March,” Fithian said. “We indicated that we’d help with February, possibly March. I would suggest that we go ahead and pay for March and then wish them well as they try to figure out where they go from here, but this can’t be an ongoing thing,” he said.
Commission President Tom Mason said that he did not have a problem helping the organization, but he did not want to receive another letter requesting funding.
“There must be some other method of (funding). I think what you are going to find is these people have a network. There are going to be homeless showing up now that they know ‘Hey, in Kent County they will put us up and they will do this and they will do that,’ and next month you’re going to have 30,” Mason said.
“We are custodians for taxpayer money in Kent County, Maryland and there are a lot of families out here that are working every day and striving that are struggling. If I look at it from their side, they are supporting these people who are less fortunate than them, but why is their money going to them when they aren’t getting anything out of it.”
Carol Niemand, who spoke on behalf of the coalition at the meeting, said the organization was extremely grateful for the support from the commissioners and is moving forward with fundraising efforts.
On Monday, the Rev. Henry Sabetti, rector at Shrewsbury Parish, said that while the church is one of the sponsor churches of the Chesapeake Coalition for the Homeless, it is no longer operating under the church, but through Chesapeake Charities.
The organization also recently named a nine-member board of directors; Sabetti is a member of the board.
“This has kind of been like a plane that has taken off and we are building it as we go,” Sabetti said of the newly launched initiative. “We are very grateful to the commissioners for their generous donation, and the Driftwood Inn has been great.”
The Chesapeake Coalition for the Homeless began in February when Niemand called Sabetti for help after she found two people outdoors in downtown Chestertown who were in danger of freezing to death.
Since then, the number of individuals the coalition is assisting has increased to 18, including two families.
Log In
