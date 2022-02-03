CHESTERTOWN — To be more competitive with surrounding counties’ law enforcement agencies and to retain deputies, the Kent County Commissioners on Jan. 4 agreed to increase compensation for deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’m afraid that if we do not address this issue this year we’re going to have a serious problem on our hands. It’s hard enough right now just to recruit qualified individuals,” Sheriff John Price told the commissioners. “This is what I refer to as ‘stopping the bleed.’”
He said the top three agencies he loses deputies to are the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland State Police.
The proposed policy, which would increase pay for deputies based on their rank and years of service, would put Kent more in line with Queen Anne’s County.
According to a pay scale chart distributed by Price during Tuesday’s meeting, deputies in Kent County make $54,182 while in the police academy. Under the proposed policy, deputies would make $58,000 once they graduate from the academy.
In Queen Anne’s County, effective Jan. 19, deputies start at $50,000 while in the academy and move to $58,000 annually upon graduation, per the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office website.
The other discrepancy in pay is the number of hours worked. Deputies in Queen Anne’s County work less hours, but because of the pay scale make more money.
“I did actually do a chart to show the comparison that would be like the annual salary in the event that they were working the same amount of hours. The starting (Queen Anne’s) deputy would be at $63,800 which would be a close comparison to a seven- or six-year corporal on our scale,” said Capt. Dennis Hickman.
A few years ago the county commissioners did away with the step and grade pay scale for the sheriff’s office because the county was facing lean times and couldn’t fund the steps or grades, said Price. He said he would like to put the step and grade scale back in place in the next fiscal year.
“I feel very lucky as the sheriff to have the people I have working for the county. They are good people. I have very minimal problems. They are hard to find, and we need to take care of them,” he said.
Commissioner Bob Jacob said the housing crisis in 2010 caused a lot of budget changes in the county.
“It seems like a lot of things flattened out in 2010 after the housing crisis and we never built that back. The budget was flat for seven years; it sounds like things were never put back after they were tore down after the housing crisis. I think Kent County is one of the last counties to recover,” he said.
Commissioner Ron Fithian made a motion to approve Price’s proposed salary changes. It passed 3-0.
“I think our number one priority as commissioners is the well-being and safety of our people,” Fithian said.
During public participation, three deputies thanked the commissioners. There were nine uniformed deputies in the audience.
“I remember when we would advertise a position and we’d have as many as 30 applications, and we would conduct two days of oral interviews for one position. Recently we advertised for a position, and we had three applications, so this increase is very important because we want to keep everybody that we have. We’ve got good people and we want to keep them here. … It’s definitely better for the citizens that we have experienced people,” said Hickman.
