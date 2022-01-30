CHESTERTOWN — What began as a moment of compassion has grown into a movement to help the county’s unhoused. At Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, representatives from the Chesapeake Coalition for the Homeless spoke about the new program and its immediate needs.
Unlike the Samaritan Group’s cold weather emergency shelter, which provides overnight accommodations for the homeless in area churches January through March, the Chesapeake Coalition wants to provide a more permanent solution, such as a long-term year-round shelter, and pathways to get people off the streets.
Currently the newly formed group is paying for space at a local hotel for people who either will not qualify for the Samaritan Group’s shelter or who do not want to go to the shelter.
“The current model isn’t working for the chronically homeless. There is the transitionally homeless that work, can work, maybe having a hard time for a period, but they are not beyond help,” said Carol Niemand, the community relations liaison for Shrewsbury Parish Episcopal Church, which is currently funding the Chesapeake Coalition for the Homeless.
The people the coalition is housing are struggling with substance abuse, mental health, abnormal behavior and long-term health problems, she said.
“There are certain individuals who essentially fall between the cracks of the existing structures that are there to support them. One of those men has been living on a park bench in Fountain Park for about four or five years,” said the Rev. Henry Sabetti, rector at Shrewsbury Parish. “They can’t be out in this weather. They just can’t; they will die.”
On Jan. 6 Niemand was parked behind RiverArts and noticed two people sitting on the ground in the breezeway in the 300-block of High Street. The temperature was 18 degrees, and it was half raining, half snowing, she said.
One of individuals didn’t have shoes on, his legs and feet were wrapped up in newspaper to try to stay warm. The other person was wearing only wet socks. Both men were so wrapped up she could barely see their eyes or nose, and both were shivering, Niemand said.
She drove to the Chestertown Church of the Nazarene, where the Samaritan shelter is for the month of January, but the shelter did not open for another two hours.
Afraid that the men would freeze to death, Niemand called Sabetti, who agreed to use church funds to put the individuals in a hotel.
Sabetti said the church is using money from a $4,000 grant it was awarded last year from the Episcopal Diocese of Easton as well as funds from the rector’s discretionary fund to help pay for the hotel rooms.
But now that there are six individuals in three rooms, the church is quickly running out of money.
“What we would like to do is plead with the county and the town and work together with both the existing Samaritan Group, CVMA (Chester Valley Minsters Association), Dawson Hunter (housing and transportation coordinator with the Local Management Board), to create some type of permanent solution and housing for individuals that without wrap-around services all the time they will never be lifted from this dilemma,” Sabetti said.
The immediate need of the coalition is extra money to continue to pay for hotel rooms to get people through the winter, said William Gale, director of the coalition.
“There’s this idea that nobody wants to be stigmatized and I get that, but they (the Kent County News) reported it as houseless because homeless seems to be a stigma. It is homeless and if you call it anything else than you really aren’t understanding the issue. We all live in homes, we have family, we have a roof over our head, we have relatives. That’s what a home is. This isn’t just about a house. These people have no family. They have created a false reality out on those streets. Our long-term program is to provide them with a home environment where they can become successful and become productive individuals of our community,” he said.
Gale said he is in contact with the Talbot Interfaith Shelter in Easton to use its model of a year-round shelter with professional staff and hopes to develop a similar program in Kent County.
“We’re not New York City with 50,000 homeless. We have about 12. This small community with its resources can do better working together,” he said.
Commissioner Ron Fithian made a motion to give $5,500 to Shrewsbury Parish Episcopal Church to help offset the cost of the hotel rooms. The motion passed 2-1.
Commission President Tom Mason dissented.
He said he was not against using the money to help the homeless, but he would rather the county be billed by the hotel directly for use of the rooms.
He asked the coalition to come back in a few months with a long-term plan and coordinate with the Department of Social Services to see what programs are available.
After the meeting, Hunter said that this Friday, Jan. 28, from 3 to 6 p.m., there is a homelessness resources day in the parking lot of the Driftwood Inn, 609 Washington Ave. Organizations will be giving away food and clothing, and volunteers will be available to help people gain access to resources and programs.
“If you’re in need, come out. It’s for anybody who needs anything,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.