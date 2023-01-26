CHESTERTOWN — If the question is “How are we going to pay for Kirwan without raising taxes exponentially?” the answer is still unknown, but the county commissioners in Kent are working on it.
Kirwan, formally known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, is legislation that changed the funding formula for schools, among other things.
At the Jan. 24 commissioners meeting, Commission President Ron Fithian requested the county send a letter to the Senate president and speaker of the House in Annapolis, asking if the commissioners and “a small group” could meet with them to discuss the effects the Blueprint is having on Kent County.
The District 36 representatives will be copied on the request.
County Administrator Shelley Heller said she had been collecting lobbyists’ names who could potentially advocate for Kent County in Annapolis, something that was discussed at the work session the county hosted Jan. 10 to discuss the Blueprint funding.
“There’s no one in here or sitting up here that doesn’t realize education is one of the most important aspects of county government,” Fithian said at the beginning of the Jan. 10 work session. “But when we look at some of the numbers that are estimates of what it might cost, it gives us reason to … (be) bothered by some of what we see and how are we going to make it happen? We thought maybe it was a good time to highlight some of our issues, some of our concerns, sit around, brainstorm with a group of fine citizens like we have here today and see if we can better understand what our challenges are, where we’re going to go from here, and how we’re going to make some of this work, and maybe come up with an idea.”
Eighteen people attended the meeting, including Commissioners John Price, Albert Nickerson and Fithian; county staff including Chief Finance Officer Pat Merritt; Kent County Public Schools Superintendent Karen Couch; KCPS staff, including the Blueprint Assistant Coordinator of Accountability and Implementation Tom Porter; Kent County Board of Education members Francoise Sullivan and Frank Rhodes; and several other citizens.
John Woolums, director of governmental relations for the Maryland Association of Boards of Education also was there. He served on the Kirwan Committee.
The discussion centered around funding requirements for the implementation of the Blueprint. How much implementation will cost, how to pay for it and concerns regarding the state’s funding formula were the primary topics.
Kent County’s contribution to the public schools was $19.5 million in Fiscal Year 2023. According to the Blueprint, it is projected that the county’s contribution will increase through Fiscal Year 2033, at which point it will spend $30.5 million.
Woolums said that since the mid-1990s, counties have been required to provide maintenance of effort, a per pupil amount of funding equal to or greater than the funding provided in the prior year. In the early 2000s, there was no change made to MOE and many counties continued to pay the minimum amount while the state increased its share of funds.
Under the Blueprint, counties are required to provide commensurate increased share of funding based on the special needs categories of students — those on free and reduced priced lunches, English-language learners, special education and other special concentration of poverty categories, Woolums said.
“For now and for the next couple of years … most counties are still at that maintenance of effort amount because that local share is not more than maintenance of effort. But eventually the Blueprint requires that counties provide the greater of the local share and maintenance of effort,” Woolums said.
Those increases will begin to appear in fiscal years 2027, 2028 and 2029, when local shares begin to outpace counties’ maintenance of effort, he said.
“And that’s an issue not unique to Kent County, but Kent County and Garrett and Worcester (counties) are in a position of raising issues about the statewide wealth calculation formula — based on the combination of property wealth and net taxable income — and feeling as though they’re not getting as much per pupil funding from the state as they would like,” Woolums said, adding that various government agencies are likely to continue to look at that as the Blueprint is implemented over time, but it is not an immediate fiscal need.
“MABE’s concern is actually, kind of on the other end of the spectrum, in asking for additional state funding in order to fully implement pieces of the Blueprint that may not have been fully contemplated ... and the need for some type of inflation factor attached to state funding, but also local funding,” Woolums said.
Citizen Mike Waal was concerned about the state’s wealth formula and where Kent County ranks in it.
“I don’t know how (the legislature) came up with this wealth formula, but its bass ackwards. We are not a wealthy county,” Waal said. “How many people that work here are living paycheck to paycheck? It’s enormous. We have a number of people, that I know, that work two and three jobs just to make ends meet.”
According to the United States Census Bureau website, 12% of Kent County’s population is living in poverty. That’s greater than the state average of 10.3%.
Despite that, using the state wealth formula, Kent ranks as the third wealthiest county in the state.
“We’ve been told repeatedly that the state is not interested in looking at the wealth formula, so where does that leave Kent County?” Heller asked. She suggested presenting the legislature with a way that Kent County is different and make a case for why it should be “receiving an extra allocation” of funds.
Couch said while Kent has the same requirements as other counties, because of the economy of scale, those requirements are more burdensome to implement because the county is smaller.
While she was serving on the Kirwan Commission, Couch said she asked if Kent could have an additional small county allocation, but said because her role on the commission was to represent the superintendents it was not discussed beyond grappling with what a cutoff to qualify as small would be.
The projected yearly costs for the Blueprint’s implementation are only estimates, and could increase depending on the actual cost of implementation.
“There are so many things that are impacting us but until we develop the (implementation) plan we’re not going to be able to give you a dollar figure per pillar,” Couch said. That plan is due March 15 and is actively being worked on.
“The career ladder is going to be by far the most costly investment that we’re going to have to make as a school system,” she added.
That pillar requires an increase of the baseline to $60,000 per year; those working at low performing schools to receive an additional $7,000; a pathway for teachers to become nationally board certified; and all salaries increase by 10%. Kent County’s increases are currently at 4.23% for FY23.
Other expenses mentioned at the meeting include: capital investments to provide facilities for the required pre-kindergarten programs for 3- and 4-year-olds. Paid fees for any Advance Placement tests. Pathways for students to obtain an associate degree. Paid college classes, including tuition, books and other.
Porter said KCPS is aggressively pursuing grant opportunities through the state and federal governments to help pay for the Blueprint implementation.
He said, Kent partnered with Cecil on a $1.9 million annual grant to fund the 3-year-olds program for a five-year period.
Without an alternative option to pay for the Blueprint, the most likely solution will be an increase in taxes.
Fithian said that raising 1 cent in taxes generates about $300,000 in revenue, but to get to the totals needed, taxes would likely increase by 5 or 6 cents every year as the county’s contribution continues to rise.
“I just don’t know how you do that when we’re already the highest taxed … on the Eastern Shore,” Fithian said.
Merritt said that to generate the necessary $11.7 million in revenue over 10 years, taxes will increase a total of 36 cents — and that would only be to cover education costs for that period.
Some suggested Kent move forward by partnering with other counties in similar situations to get relief from the state. Others thought it should remain a singular entity advocating for itself.
Another popular suggestion was to hire a lobbyist to go to Annapolis on Kent’s behalf and work with the legislature.
Nickerson and Price said that during the Maryland Association of Counties conference held earlier this month, they spoke to commissioners from other counties who were interested in coming together to address Blueprint implementation issues in Annapolis.
No concrete solutions came out of the meeting.
Price said he would like to see a few more work sessions to discuss the issue further. A date for those has not been set.
“This is what’s so special about Kent County to begin with, is that folks will actually come together, cooperate and share their ideas and their visions. And to me that is extremely important and I think it’s going to benefit us down the road,” Price said.
