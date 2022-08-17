DENTON — The Caroline County Commissioners will resume meeting weekly in September. However, due to renovations being done in the west wing of the courthouse, the tax and finance office will be using the commissioners’ regular meeting room, and commission meetings will move to the meeting room on the first floor of the Health and Public Services building at 403 South Seventh St., Denton.
The commissioners said offering an evening meeting once a month didn’t seem to increase attendance or public participation, so they decided the meetings from September through November will all take place starting at 9 a.m.
During that time all meetings except two will take place at the HAPS building. Due to early voting and the general election, the HAPS meeting room is unavailable Nov. 1 and Nov. 8, County Adminstrator Jeremy Goldman said. Those meetings will be held in the Caroline County Public Schools’ central office building on Franklin Street in the school board meeting room.
The new board of commissioners will be sworn in the first meeting in December and can decide on meeting times after that, the current commissioners said.
The courthouse renovation project is expected to be finished by the end of the year, according to Goldman. Then the commissioners will have the option of returning meetings to the courthouse or staying at the HAPS building.
To allow greater accessibility, the county also is looking into a video recording system similar to that used by Talbot County or the Caroline Board of Education.
