DENTON — The Caroline County Commissioners will resume meeting weekly in September. However, due to renovations being done in the west wing of the courthouse, the tax and finance office will be using the commissioners’ regular meeting room, and commission meetings will move to the meeting room on the first floor of the Health and Public Services building at 403 South Seventh St., Denton.

