ST. MICHAELS — The Commissioners of St. Michaels voted unanimously Wednesday to revise job descriptions in the town’s police department and approve raises in light of the new organizational structure.
The need to restructure the small police department came about earlier this summer after former Chief Anthony Smith retired on June 30. Newly appointed Chief Jeffrey Oswald was sworn in the same day, leaving his former position as the department’s captain unfilled.
Instead of attempting to locate a new officer to serve as captain, with a salary ranging from $85,000 to $100,000, Oswald suggested restructuring the department through restructuring and promoting two of his officers to sergeants.
The department’s old structure included a chief, a captain and two corporals, each with two officers under them. The newly proposed and now-approved structure includes the chief and two sergeants, each with two officers under them.
A memo in the town’s meeting agenda packet indicated that both sergeants will be able to fulfill each other’s roles, but each will have a separate primary focus in assisting the chief: one to help handle patrol responsibilities and one to aid in administrative tasks.
Oswald said he previously handled the responsibilities of the captain position for 12 years while ranked as a sergeant and lieutenant and wanted to provide his officers with the same opportunities for advancement.
The new structure will have a minimal budgetary impact, as the total base salary impact for the restructuring is $7,200.
The promoted sergeants will receive mandatory first line administrator training and will be recognized by the Police Training Commission to take command in Oswald’s absence. The positions come with a two-year probationary period.
