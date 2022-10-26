Commissioners warn firefighters about solar batteries.

PRESTON — Volunteer firefighters from several departments met with Caroline County Commissioners Wilber Levengood and Larry Porter Oct. 17 to discuss the dangers of lithium ion batteries that are used to store power from solar arrays. The commissioners warned firefighters to not even respond to fire calls for fires from these explosive chemical batteries that can not be extinguished with water.
There is a horrific account about seriously injured firefighters from Peoria, Arizona, who responded to a lithium ion solar battery fire that exploded. Broken legs, lost teeth, chemical burns — the injuries were extensive.
“What I want to do is put the responsibility on the solar company to put on-site fire suppression systems in and air monitoring in. If there is a problem, I am not sending our volunteer firemen out there. I am not going to agree to a battery component in these solar arrays,” said Porter.
The reason solar energy companies want the batteries is to be able to store the energy and wait to upload it to the grid until the most favorable market prices hit.
“I am reading about Tesla cars that catch on fire, and they don’t know how to put them out. Water will not put them out. If there is going to need be some sort of special equipment to put these fires out, then the solar company is going to have to pay for it,” Porter said.
He noted that volunteer fire companies have a hard enough time raising money for normal fires, like house fires. They don’t have the specialized gear to fight lithium ion battery fires.
“Look, if it is important enough for you to put these systems in, then you have got to make sure that you are not harming anybody else. This is going to be our number one legislative priority on Nov. 1 when we talk to our delegates. Why aren’t we hearing concern across the state? I am not hearing it from other counties. The other night in Goldsboro before the Public Service Commission, the judge in that hearing had never heard of this situation. We kept pressing them on not having battery storage. Why isn’t anyone else thinking about this? That is my worry,” Porter continued.
Porter has also experienced the Maryland Legislature and its desire to go green.
“Breathing something that can kill you on the spot. Is that worth the cost of going to green energy? This whole thing started when representatives from this solar company, going to a fire company meeting in Goldsboro and Commissioner Levengood was at the meeting. Basically they said if a battery component system malfunctions, you evacuate everybody from as far as you can do it and don’t you guys respond. Let it burn. Where does the smoke go?” Porter asked.
Everything from cell phones to cars has lithium ion batteries. What does it mean to our local firefighters when more and more homes have charging stations in them?
Brent Breerley, CEO of Community Energy, installs large solar arrays in the Philadelphia area.
“Adding large batteries to the solar is actually pretty rare. It is very rare is places other than California. In my experience it is one out of 50 cases where it makes sense to add the battery. It is very expensive to add a big battery, and in Maryland, it doesn’t make sense. But if there is a project or two in Caroline County where they are proposing some big batteries, then they do have some basis for their panic. It is very rare, but there have been some situations where these lithium ion batteries have caught fire. They have to have fire suppression all around the battery,” said Breerley.
He also said California is a great place to look at safety codes. He said California is the one state that is rapidly installing big lithium batteries with solar arrays.
Levengood said he is convinced these batteries are unsafe for Caroline County firefighters to attempt to put out. One fireman in the hall equated lithium ion batteries and their chemical explosion in the air to the Bhopal Union Carbide disaster in India, where more than 16,000 people died from a chemical plant explosion.
Waypost Solar, which wanted to install a battery with its 92 MGW solar development near Kane Crossroads, withdrew its lithium ion battery request in the face of public pressure.
