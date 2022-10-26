Commissioners warn firefighters about solar batteries.

Commissioners Wilbur Levengood Jr., left, and Larry Porter, right, warn Caroline County firefighters about lithium ion battery fires that can come with new solar arrays. These chemical fires are dangerous to breathe and cannot be put out with water.

 PHOTO By TOM MCCALL

PRESTON — Volunteer firefighters from several departments met with Caroline County Commissioners Wilber Levengood and Larry Porter Oct. 17 to discuss the dangers of lithium ion batteries that are used to store power from solar arrays. The commissioners warned firefighters to not even respond to fire calls for fires from these explosive chemical batteries that can not be extinguished with water.

