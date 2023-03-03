CHESTERTOWN — Greenwill Consulting Group, the lobbying firm that will advocate for Kent County in Annapolis, got its first look at the county Tuesday morning.
“I think this is the first time in Kent County’s history that we’ve had the need to hire a lobbying firm to work for us in Annapolis,” Commission President Ron Fithian said at the commissioners meeting Tuesday morning.
Fithian said he and County Administrator Shelley Heller met with the group last week to bring awareness to Kent County’s situation when it comes to funding The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, also known as Kirwan.
Greenwill Consulting Group founding President and CEO Ivan Lanier told the commissioners that the group was established over 20 years ago and has represented a host of clients including counties and municipalities.
“We’re very familiar with the workings of local government,” Lanier said.
Lanier said already there has been a meeting with Sen. Nancy King (D-39), a lead sponsor of Kirwan who sits on the budget committee, and helped with the funding formula and is chair of the education committee.
“Senator King is certainly understanding of how that formula has got to be, in her words, ‘tweaked a little bit,’ to take into account the severe impact of Kent County,” Lanier said. He said King will work closely with Sen. Stephen Hershey (R-36) to get some relief here.
Another meeting was held with the House’s Chair of the appropriations committee Del. Benjamin Barnes (D-21). Lanier said Barnes asked “very pointed questions” about Kent’s tax base, student enrollment and the overall impact.
“He pledged to really look at the budgetary constraints that they have on the House side and look for ways of working with us, again to offset some of the fiscal impacts,” Lanier said.
The next round of meetings will happen next week, when the commissioners and lobbying firm have been invited to meet with Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-46), Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones (D-10) and the Chair of the capital budget subcommittee Sen. Craig Zucker (D-14).
“We’re very excited for these meetings as they’ll give us another opportunity to bring them in as allies as we advocate for this,” said Lesly Feliz, government affairs assistant with the group.
Jacob Moore, Legislative Policy Analyst with the group, said they would be getting the commissioners signed up for the March 7 hearing on House Bill 0799, “Education – Low-Density Calculation – Mandated Funding.” The bill requires that during fiscal years 2025 through 2027, the governor include in the annual budget an appropriation amount equal to the low-density calculation for counties with a population density amount less than 100 and a full-time equivalent student enrollment of fewer than 2,000 students.
Moore said those wishing to testify during the hearing must sign up ahead of time, and the deadline is Friday.
“We’ll give you talking points, do any written testimony you need,” Moore said of the group’s role for the hearing.
“We’ve been working with Shelley and we understand there are a number of capital needs that the county is looking at. So if we don’t get what we want with Kirwan, we certainly can talk to them about assisting the county on some of our major capital improvements,” Lanier said. “We hope in the next two weeks some good news for you on some of your major projects.”
HB 0799 is cross-filed with Senate bill 0912. Both the Kent County Commissioners and the Board of Education have submitted letters of support regarding that legislation.
