Community celebrates life of murder victim in "Justice for Ra" street event

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge community gathered to remember a local murder victim and celebrate his life recently on Pine Street.
The “Justice for Ra” event, in memory of the late Roderick Russ, was dreamed of and put into action by his mother Jeanne Elliott.
The event featured music, dancing and dance performances, food and vendors.
“I did this for justice for my son and for the community,” said Elliott. She said the community needs to “stand together as one.”
“Only thing that will make it better is when we bring closure to this,” said attendee Norman Warner, referring to finding the whereabouts of Ryshon Kelly, the suspect in Russ’s murder who remains at large with an active warrant for his arrest.
