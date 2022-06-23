The St. Michaels Community Center is hosting a free Community Block Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, that includes barbecue chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs and all the sides, plus music and activities. SMCC’s summer camps for children begin June 27, with details and registration information at www.stmichaelscc.org.
Barbecue chicken will be on the menu at the St. Michaels Community Block Party Saturday.
St. Michaels Community Block Party will include activities like basketball.
ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Community Center’s summer programs have returned with a free Community Block Party at SMCC from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. The free event includes food, drinks, music, and children’s and family activities.
Summer camps for children begin on June 27 and provide age-appropriate activities for children entering kindergarten through fifth grades. Camp themes include farm-to-food connections, letting your inner artist shine, get out and explore, and dance the night away, with more information and limited registration at www.stmichaelscc.org.
SMCC’s senior programs are also taking place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and feature activities including bingo, painting, lunch and fellowship. All are invited.
Donations to SMCC and proceeds from its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop, located on Railroad Avenue in St. Michaels, help the nonprofit provide year-round programs, services and community events for people from throughout the Bay Hundred area. More information is at stmichaelscc.org.
