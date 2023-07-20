CAMBRIDGE — Elected officials, city staff and community members walked through Cambridge’s Ward 2 to discuss possible community improvements on July 7.
Cambridge Council President Lajan Cephas, who organized the community engagement walk in her ward, said it was a way to get state representatives involved.
“Oftentimes, they have the resources, they know the money that is out there,” Cephas said. “Not only that, they can advocate on our behalf to the federal government to get us additional money.”
Sheree Sample-Hughes, speaker pro tempore of the Maryland House of Delegates, and Maryland Senator Johnny Mautz, R-37, both attended the event. Also in attendance were Cambridge Mayor Stephen Rideout, Ward 1 Commissioner Laurel Atkiss, Dorchester County Council Vice President Mike Detmer, Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd and Maryland Delegate Tom Hutchinson.
The walk began at the intersection of Washington Street and Greenwood Avenue. Stops on the walk included the intersection of Washington Street and Mace’s Lane, Calvin Mowbray Park, Leonards Lane Park, New Beginnings Youth and Family Services and the Boys and Girls Club.
Cephas stressed the importance of bringing everyone to the table.
“We have everything that we need to solve our problems,” she said. “It’s just oftentimes, we’re working at different schedules and different times. It’s about unifying — bringing everyone to the table that’s at the table — so we can actually get some things done.”
Mautz said Cephas had “done a great job” by putting the walk together.
“I’m a firm believer in grass-roots government,” he said. “In other words, the people direct the government to what they want to see in their communities and government facilitates that. This is the essence of doing that.”
When it came to discussing what could be improved in the ward, parks, security and safety were discussed often.
With Calvin Mowbray Park, Sample-Hughes talked about possible ways to get funding to improve the park.
“But I also think we need to go ahead and have a meeting with the management to come up with some environmental designs and some other things to show that we can be proactive,” Sample-Hughes said.
Finding ways to update and create spaces for children and teens is something Cephas is interested in.
“What I hope to come out of this is having parks that are up to standard and up to date for our youth so they can ‘actually have something to do,’” she said. “Really nice parks.”
Safety and security, including challenges with juvenile crime, were discussed heavily during the stop at New Beginnings Youth and Family Services.
“We’ve walked by multiple of the ultimate family emergency,” Detmer said. We’ve walked by multiple murder scenes in the last two and three years. We’re not done walking by them. It’s happening all around us. It’s not fair for the kids that are in this facility.”
Atkiss, who volunteers at New Beginnings, said she hopes the walk brings people awareness of the “struggles through Greenwood” Avenue.
“The neighborhood is very dear to me,” Atkiss said.
Lorelly Solano, who recently became director of the Chesapeake College Cambridge Center, offered her support to the children’s center and attendees of the event.
“If there’s any instance where we can perhaps help with outreach or connect with the youth,” she said. “We’re here to try to support the training needs of the community.”
One of the reasons Solano joined the walk was to see how the college could contribute “to the growth and to the projects of this community.”
Mautz said he hoped the walk would result in ideas for ways to improve the ward. He said that being able to implement even a few ideas make a difference.
“You may come up with 15 ideas,” he said. “If you only get three of the 15, then you’ve done something good.”
