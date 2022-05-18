GREENSBORO — Politicians and community activists came together to cut a green ribbon May 11 at the Bridges of Hope Community Garden in Greensboro Park. A joint project between the town of Greensboro and the Caroline County Family YMCA, they took an unused ball field and turned it into 12 raised beds and created a rainwater retention system.
Angel Perez is program coordinator at the Caroline County YMCA and a driving force behind the project.
The Y received a $5,000 grant through the Kent County Health Department. The grant included a weed whacker and a push mower. It also also included gardening, nutrition and cooking classes.
“This is one of the most beautiful projects we have at the Y right now. We received a $5,000 grant to build a community garden, so we decided to do it in Greensboro. We are going to use the garden to connect the community in some way,” Perez said.
Greensboro Public Works Supervisor Brandon Cunningham and his crew did all of the installation, creating the raised beds and the rainwater retention system.
Low income residents will get half of the beds to grow vegetables. The other half will go to community partners, like the new halfway house, Riverside Rentals, to help with their therapy. Also it will be used by Caroline County Public Schools, Head Start, the Tenchi restaurant and the Chesapeake Culinary Center.
There is a hard-scaped area in the middle of the garden that will be used for classes.
“The Boy Scouts are building a walking, fitness trail through here. That will be really nice. It was two ball fields that weren’t being utilized. Reutilize,” said Greensboro Commissioner Amanda Weaver.
“Angel is an activist in the community who is always welcome because he gets things done. He is a definite benefit to the community,” said Mike Arntz, a community liaison for Rep. Andy Harris.
