EASTON — Recipients of the 2023 Community Impact Awards ranged from a nonprofit that serves the needs of those with behavioral or mental challenges to a three-generation family business with deep roots in the history and culture of the Bay Hundred area.
The recipients of the awards were honored at the Business Appreciation Summit 2023 and annual breakfast hosted by Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism and the Talbot County Economic Development Commission.
Their stories were told in video vignettes as well as in their words of gratitude Wednesday, May 3, at the Tidewater Inn in Easton.
Presenting the awards were Commission Chairman Ken Kozel, president and CEO of Shore Regional Health, and Judy Bixler, chairman of the Talbot Tourism Board and co-owner of the historic Oxford-Bellevue Ferry.
Channel Marker Inc.
First up was Easton native Cathy Cassell, executive director and CEO of Channel Marker.
For 41 years, Channel Marker Inc. has provided mental health treatment, prevention programs and wellness services to the Mid-Shore region. Trained professional staff provide services to clients with a psychiatric diagnosis to help them stay out of a higher level of care and improve their quality of life.
The organization was honored for the development of The Bridge, a new 8-bed residential crisis unit. This facility serves as an alternative to psychiatric hospitalization and is the most recent service added to the menu of psychiatric rehabilitation programs at Channel Marker.
By partnering “with the hospitals and other resources in the community,” crisis stabilization is designed “to prevent people from continually going to the emergency department,” Cassell said.
“I’m so incredibly proud to be from this county and to work in this county,” Cassell said. “This is about community. And in this room, there’s so many companies that sponsor not just today, you sponsor everything. You sponsor Shore Leadership, you give money to nonprofits, you help the schools, the colleges and organizations like us; we couldn’t do it without the donations of the public. You all support us and advocate for all of us.”
Chesapeake Landing Restaurant
The popular restaurant midway between St. Michaels and McDaniel was recognized for nearly 40 years of service and commitment to the community under the continuous leadership of the Spurry family.
Joe Spurry Sr. started working on the water when he was 16 years old and opened Bay Hundred Seafood in 1984, followed by Chesapeake Landing Seafood Restaurant in 1991. Spurry’s son Joe Jr. and daughter Erin, as well as his wife Nida, still work in the family business today. The family sells seafood throughout the East Coast through Bay Hundred Seafood, and their restaurant is considered “the local’s favorite” in Talbot County.
The Spurrys give back to the community by volunteering and contributing to fire department dinners, food drives, Little League baseball teams and more. During the pandemic, local food banks used the company’s refrigerated trucks to store and deliver food.
“We were born and raised in this community,” Joe Spurry Jr. said. “And people that we hire to help us run our business are pretty much from the area.”
“We’ve watched kids come here and start out as bus kids in a restaurant or help out around the plant or unload the trucks or driving trucks, and then go on off to college and become doctors, lawyers, nurses, schoolteachers, serve in the military,” he said. “That’s what I like the most about it — watching people grow and learn how to do things right.”
Choptank Community Health
A Federally Qualified Health Center, Choptank Community Health System has a mandate to ensure that quality health care is available to everyone, regardless of location, income or language. FQHAs provide an important safety net in rural communities like those on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
Headquartered in Denton, the nonprofit provides medical, dental and school-based health care for children and adult patients in Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. It began serving the Mid-Shore in 1980, and in 2003, expanded into Talbot County when it opened the Bay Hundred Health Center in St. Michaels.
“We cannot do what we do without the help and support of the amazing partners that we have,” Rich said May 3. “So thank you, thank you, thank you to all of you for working with us to bring health care to the residents of Talbot County.”
Today, Choptank Health serves about 30,000 patients a year in Talbot County and has about 260 employees, with locations in St. Michaels, Tilghman Island and Easton. The health care provider recently expanded services in Easton to include pediatrics, primary care, behavioral health and women’s health services, including prenatal and on-site lab services.
Ferry Cove Shellfish
Located at the edge of the Chesapeake Bay in the village of Sherwood, Ferry Cove Shellfish occupies a state-of-the-art facility that is poised to become one of the largest oyster hatcheries on the East Coast. The goal: plant one billion oysters in the Chesapeake Bay every year.
Ferry Cove uses cutting-edge technology and the latest scientific discoveries to maximize efficiencies and lengthen the growing season. This increases the number of oyster larvae and seed they can produce and sell over the growing season.
An entrepreneurial approach to producing oyster larvae is unique, Executive Director Stephan Abel said, but he is confident the concept will work. The nonprofit has just begun its second season of successful production.
Abel thanked attendees and said his facility “wouldn’t be possible” unless he had gotten support from Talbot County for “not only the permitting processes, but support from the county at large and the county council.”
Abel also thanked subcontractors, most of whom were from the Eastern Shore, and especially the watermen for supporting the project.
Bill Shrieves
A Community Impact Award is presented each year to an individual who has made significant contributions to Talbot County. This year’s winner was community volunteer and leader Bill Shrieves of McDaniel.
Shrieves and his wife Jean moved to Talbot County in 1999 and later opened Comfort Keepers, a for-profit senior homecare business in 2005. Shrieves currently serves as the president of Upper Shore Aging Inc., a nonprofit agency serving Caroline, Kent and Talbot counties. He helped found the Mid-Shore Pancreatic Cancer Foundation and is a pancreatic cancer survivor.
Shrieves is active in Bay Hundred Community Volunteers, a group that focuses on providing home repairs for the underserved and building ramps for seniors. An active Rotarian, Shrieves practices the Rotary motto: Service Above Self. “I try to live that motto,” he said. “I get great pleasure out of helping other folks.”
To watch videos of each award recipient, visit talbotworks.org.
