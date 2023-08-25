EASTON — The Easton Economic Development Corporation along with community partners the Town of Easton, Talbot County Government, Talbot County Department of Emergency Services and the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals invite the public to a Day of Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11, 2023.
Throughout the summer, volunteers have been working together to help strengthen relationships between members of the community by supporting projects that exemplified the theme, “We Are One: Community Supporting Community.”
The project is one of many across the country that will pay tribute to the individuals lost and injured on September 11, 2001, as well as honor the first responders and the many others who have risen to service in a crisis. The purpose of this awareness effort is to empower the general public to be caring, responsive community members should their fellow citizens need their support and to be mindful of the work of first responders in their community. The Day of Remembrance ceremony concludes the summer events.
“Easton is a resilient community, one that has supported its citizens through hundreds of years, through the good and the challenging times,” said Easton Mayor Megan Cook. “I am proud of the summer-long project that helped our neighbors get to know each other and reinforce the idea that everyone will reach out and lend a hand across the city in times of need.”
Projects throughout the year included citizen responder trainings, a community mosaic project, community conversations and creation of downtown banners illustrating the theme.
“We are so grateful to be in such a supportive community. Teaching our community how to keep themselves and their neighbors safe is the first step in making our community resilient and able to endure whatever may come our way,” said Geneva Schaffle, Talbot Emergency Management coordinator.
This year’s ceremony will incorporate volunteers from several local towns in the area, including the Easton Middle School Band and representatives from the Talbot County School system, local law enforcement officers and fire department volunteers, and members of local churches. Keynote speaker and Talbot County Council Vice President Pete Lesher will remark on the significance of the ceremony to the Easton community. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to a reception at the Talbot County Free Library, which will feature works of art created by program participants.
“We Are One: Caring for our Community” is funded through The Arc of The United States through a sub-grant from Ameri-Corps, a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service and leads the nation’s volunteer efforts for Patriot Day and the national 9-11 Day of Service and Remembrance Project.
The ceremony will take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Service Memorial on the corner of West and Dover streets in Easton. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Talbot County Free Library on Dover Street.
