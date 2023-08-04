Community invited to celebrate completion of KI Branch Library renovation

Queen Anne’s County Library invites community to celebrate the dedication of the renovated Kent Island Branch with ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 8.

 SUBMITTED

STEVENSVILLE — Queen Anne’s County Library is excited to announce a Grand Opening and Dedication celebration marking the unveiling of several new spaces at its Kent Island Branch. This will also mark the completion of the renovation and expansion of the Kent Island Branch. The Library will host a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, welcoming all community members to come out and experience the expanded facilities.


  

