Community invited to celebrate completion of KI Branch Library renovation

STEVENSVILLE — Queen Anne’s County Library is excited to announce a Grand Opening and Dedication celebration marking the unveiling of several new spaces at its Kent Island Branch. This will also mark the completion of the renovation and expansion of the Kent Island Branch. The Library will host a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, welcoming all community members to come out and experience the expanded facilities.
This expansion effort has been a joint effort of the State of Maryland, the Maryland State Library Agency, Queen Anne’s County Commissioners, and citizens and Library friends advocating for the needed addition of spaces in the Branch. This expansion culminated in the creation of innovative community meeting rooms, a welcoming lobby area, and a state-of-the-art Makerspace designed to inspire creativity and facilitate learning.
“These additions to our Library mark an important step forward in our commitment to serve our community,” said Janet Salazar, Queen Anne’s County Library director. “Our expanded spaces aim to foster deeper connections, broaden intellectual horizons, and facilitate the sharing of ideas in an increasingly interconnected world.”
The community meeting rooms are equipped with modern audio-visual technology to enable high-quality presentations, discussions, workshops, and other events. The inviting lobby will act as a hub of social interaction, encouraging community members to connect, collaborate and engage.
Perhaps the most exciting feature of this expansion is the Makerspace, an interactive area equipped with a range of tools and equipment, such as 3D printers, laser engravers, vinyl printers and cutters, sewing machines, and crafting materials, designed to inspire innovation and creativity. The Makerspace is set to become a platform for local inventors, entrepreneurs, students and hobbyists to bring their ideas to life.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 8 will officially open these spaces to the public. Following the event, library staff will be on hand to give tours of the new facilities and demonstrate the features of the Makerspace.
The Kent Island Branch of Queen Anne’s County Library is grateful for the community’s support and participation in the creation of these spaces and warmly welcomes everyone to join us celebrating this important milestone.
