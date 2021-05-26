PRESTON — The community recently came together to help Carolyn Larrimore of Preston, who needed a ramp built in front of her house so she could make it down to her car safely with her walker. She was housebound without one.
Good works ultimately come down to people, specifically people who not only care but who act. Larrimore first asked Angel Perez if the YMCA had any money. He said it did not, but he did have a telephone. So, he called around town, specifically to the Preston Lions Club. Momentum took over, and soon a lot of people wanted to help, including Choptank Transport.
“We got a request from Mrs. Larrimore for help. I went there and took some pictures and realized the Lions Club was not able to do this on its own. It was like the spark, and Angel Perez of the Y took it from there and rolled with it,” said Dave Batson of the Preston Lions Club. “Amber Korell, the town manager, got the permit and found a contractor. Nagle Hardware contributed.”
It helps to have someone in government helping to keep the wheels greased.
“We went to the town manager of Preston, and she helped us to raise the money and get the permit. She even found the contractor. We worked together the Lions Club, the YMCA and the town to find the money. From the first call, it took less than a month,” said Perez, program director of the Caroline County Family YMCA.
Korell said, “This sweet lady was in our jurisdiction. She was scared to come out of her door because it was like a plywood slide that her son built. It scared me — it was like a roller coaster. She was scared to come out. We took it upon ourselves to raise some money and we did.”
“It was a quick turnaround. I am very pleased and satisfied for Mrs. Larrimore,” Batson said.
The lucky lady who got all this love from her community was almost in tears when they showed up at her doorstep and handed her a bouquet of flowers.
“I’ll take you all to Suicide Bridge, on me. I had needed some help getting to my car. I was parking in the grass. So, I called the Lions Club and got a hold of Mr. Batson, and he went from there. He contacted the commissioners’ office and Miss Amber. And they blew this whole thing up. I might have a Bailey’s today. I’m speechless,” said Larrimore. She is a retired nurse of 47 years.
Caroline County State’s Attorney Joe Riley said, “I am king lion for the Ridgely Lions. The club donated, and I personally came down and presented a small donation to Amber as well to help with the project. I was just glad to see it completed in such a quick fashion. It took a month from beginning to end. I am glad to help someone from Preston because it is in my jurisdiction.”
Many hands made light and quick work. Now Larrimore has a brand new wheelchair ramp. Concerned citizens made it happen.
She said, “I am blessed. We are all blessed.”
