CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge civil rights icon Gloria Richardson Dandridge died in her sleep Friday, July 16, at her home in New York City, leaving a legacy of leadership in tumultuous time in city on the Eastern Shore.
Dandridge was one of the last surviving members of the mothers of the Civil Rights Movement, and was best known as the leader of the Cambridge Movement, a struggle for civil rights and economic opportunities for African-Americans in Cambridge in the early 1960s. Richardson’s influence was wide ranging; she was personally invited to attend the March on Washington in 1963, but ultimately was not allowed to speak because she is a woman.
In July 1963, Attorney General Robert Kennedy — who Richardson had asked earlier to provide protection for demonstrators’ constitutional rights — met with Richardson, other civil rights activists and government officials to broker the Treaty of Cambridge, an agreement covering desegregation, housing and employment issues.
Richardson also led a protest when Alabama’s segregationist governor, George Wallace, visited Cambridge. It was only in July 1964 — the same month that the Civil Rights Act became law — that the National Guard permanently withdrew from the city.
Later, Richardson moved to New York and had worked for the National Council for Negro Women and the New York City Department for the Aging.
Rev. George Ames, a prominent leader in the Cambridge community, met Richardson when he came to the city 52 years ago, where she was a member of Sinclair family, who were prominent business owners.
“I got to know her real well — she was a dynamic person,” Ames said.
“She was an inspiration because she stood up at a time when people, and women in particular, didn’t stand up,” he said, “It had to be a hard time for her.”
He marveled at the fact Dandridge started her work 60 years ago when when was 39 years old, and observed with gravity that few of leaders of the civil rights movement are still living.
Local artist Miriam Moran has completed artwork featuring Dandridge, and met her and established a friendship with Dandridge’s granddaughter.
“She had so much impact in Cambridge and on me,” Moran said.
She said she remembered Dandridge telling her about not being allowed as a person of color to walk on Race Street, the heart of Cambridge’s commercial district, unless one was working or going to work.
Moran and others who worked on the Black Lives Matter mural on Race Street featured an image of Dandridge pushing away a bayonet in the first letter of the painting.
“It’s sad,” Moran said of Dandridge’s passing, “ I’m glad I had a chance to meet her...and be a part of her journey.”
“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Gloria Richardson Dandridge, whose impact in the fight for civil rights in Cambridge and across our nation was so great,” said Mayor Andrew Bradshaw.
“On behalf of the people of Cambridge, I send condolences to her family, friends, and peers,” Bradshaw said.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
