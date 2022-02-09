DENTON — There was less than expected foot traffic for the Caroline County Community Resource Day Wednesday, Jan. 26, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Denton. Although it was scheduled to go until 1 p.m., service providers could be seen packing up their boxes at noon. Reaching out to community members who are currently homeless was the impetus guiding the event, which was sponsored by Caroline and Kent Housing and Homeless Alliance.
There were a myriad of issues like housing the homeless, feeding the hungry and offering relief on past due electricity bills. Between winter and COVID, the most vulnerable need these services. But the service providers tried to adapt to meet these families in need by having a drive-through function and a free transportation to and from the event. Some families find themselves couch surfing to keep a roof over their heads.
If someone wasn’t able to make the event, there were two other opportunities to get help — Jan. 27 at the Maryland Rural Development Corporation Head Start in Greensboro and Jan. 28 at The Driftwood Inn in Chestertown. If one couldn’t access any of these, there is a number to call: Abby at 443-448-7297.
The following organizations participated in the event. One of the big questions asked was, “Are you homeless or in danger of becoming homeless?”
There were many local businesses and agencies involved, including Walker’s Store, Marydel; Federalsburg Library; Laurel Grove; Kinnamen’s Store, Greensboro; Aaron’s Place; Amerigroup; Caroline County Department of Social Services, Family Investment Unit; Caroline County Department of Social Services, Office of Home Energy Programs; Caroline County Department of Social Services, RISE/NPEP; Caroline County Health Department; Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center; Choptank Community Health System; Choptank Electric Cooperative Inc.; Corsica River Mental Health/Crossroads Community, Inc.; Delmarva Power; For All Seasons; Gideons International; Hands & Hearts Ending Homelessness/HOPE Inc.; Healthy Families Mid-Shore; Maryland Legal Aid; Maryland MVA; Mid-Shore Behavioral Health; Mid-Shore Pro Bono; Shore United Bank; and Sun Behavioral.
Ashley Wilson of His Hope Ministries said, “People were able to access resources today and that was the goal. We have a few programs — the shelter and the rapid rehousing program — we have a homeless prevention program, which is also rent assistance. We have senior haven, which is transitional housing, and then we have our youth program and youth house transitional housing.”
“Each of us were able to help at least a couple of people today,” she said.
There was pile of baby supplies behind her: diapers, food, clothes, baby coats and toiletries.
“We have six women, seven men and five family beds, but right now we are at half capacity because of COVID. My job today was running the PIT (point in time) surveys. Anyone who is literally homeless or may be couch to couch surfing, they come in a complete a survey to see if they qualify for assistance,” Wilson said. His Hope Ministries was currently serving a family of six.
America McKinney, another case manager at His Hope Ministries, said, “I love when clients get help. My goal is to help and keep them in housing. It makes me feel like I am doing something special for the community. I did several point in times today and I connected them to other resources that were here that they needed.”
Someone created handmade mittens to give away. There were many little gestures done with great love. Somebody knitted recycled plastic bags together to make a stronger bag. There were free giveaways of food, hats and gloves.
Loge Knight, assistant director of His Hope Ministries, said, “I think today is awesome. The folks we did get to serve got some good benefits and services. For everyone who did a PIT survey, there will be a check up call just to see if they got the services or not. We will make sure they are taken care of. That is our task at His Hope Ministries.”
The organization is kind of like a church with boots on the ground. It relies heavily on donations to serve. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Knight said the community is very willing to donate.
“Monday through Sunday, we are out serving the homeless population,” Knight added.
There were a few different vendors at the Resource Fair.
“We help with electric bills, payment arrangements, energy assistance. We help with the Choptank Trust, which is a nonprofit organization through Choptank Electric that helps the public and organizations with many things. We do member services, anything we can do to help,” said Annemarie Chouinard, manager of member services.
“We have done this in many counties, so we are kind of seasoned. We coordinate with Department of Social Services. We provide the electric bills or the history of the account, and they give us the grants,” Chouinard said.
Mid-Shore Behavioral Health monitors a continuum of care for homeless services on the whole Mid-Shore.
“Ours is the COC to end homelessness in the Mid-Shore region. We have emergency shelters in the five counties,” said Jazzmine Davis, who is a continuum of care manager. Davis was loading a colossal amount of baked goods into the back seat of another service supplier. Nothing goes to waste.
Sarah Baynard, continuum of care program support, said, “The end result is seeing the people we serve get connected and letting people know they are not alone. There are resources and people who are ready to help them. That is the best thing, seeing the change in trajectory in people’s lives. We get to know the people and can really focus on what they need. One challenge is that it is almost impossible to rent an affordable unit.”
Baynard continued, “Housing isn’t a privilege. It is a basic right. Everyone is deserving of shelter.”
